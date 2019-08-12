In Pictures

Eid al-Adha celebrations around the world

  • 12 August 2019

The Muslim festival Eid al-Adha - which means "feast of the sacrifice" - began on Sunday evening and is marked by special prayers and feasts.

Indian children play with orange balloons Image copyright EPA
Image caption Indian children play after Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque in New Delhi, India

Each year Muslims gather for the occasion that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son on the command of God. Ibrahim was eventually given a lamb to sacrifice instead.

Eid al-Adha usually begins on the last day of the Hajj, the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

It is the second Islamic festival of the year, and follows Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

Here is a selection of pictures of celebrations from around the world on Monday.

A woman prays Image copyright AFP
Image caption A woman prays at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan
Butchers prepare to slaughter a cow Image copyright AFP
Image caption Butchers prepare to slaughter a cow during the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan
Prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore Image copyright AFP
Image caption People gather for Eid al-Adha prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan
Muslims attend Eid al-Adha prayers Image copyright EPA
Image caption Worshippers pray at the National Mosque of Baitul Mukarram in Dhaka, Bangladesh
Muslims walk down a street as part of a special prayer Image copyright AFP
Image caption Muslims participate in a special prayer in Kolkata, India
A child looks on as women offer Eid al-Adha prayers Image copyright AFP
Image caption A child looks on as women offer Eid al-Adha prayers in Chennai, India
Prayers are offered in Kolkata Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Prayers are offered in Kolkata, India
A herbal eye-liner is applied to the eyes of a Muslim Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A herbal eye-liner, called surma, is applied to a worshipper at Kashmiri Jame Mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal
Prayers are offered at Kashmiri Mosque Image copyright AFP
Image caption Prayers are offered at the same mosque
Muslim women offer prayers Image copyright AFP
Image caption Muslim women pray in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Presentational white space
A mans hands out a bag of sacrificial animal meat Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A Turkish aid agency hands out sacrificial animal meat in Nairobi
Balloons are handed out Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Balloons are handed out at the Ar-Rahma Mosque in Kiev, Ukraine

.

Related Topics

More on this story