Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Tyrone Siu / Reuters Image caption A police officer points a gun towards anti-extradition bill protesters in Hong Kong. The incident came during clashes outside the Kwai Chung police station where dozens of protesters are being held.

Image copyright Danny Lawson / PA Media Image caption An RAF Chinook helicopter flies in sandbags to help repair a dam at Toddbrook reservoir near the village of Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire, after it was damaged by heavy rainfall. The 1,500 residents of Whaley Bridge were evacuated after "mortal danger" warnings.

Image copyright Lim Huey Teng / Reuters Image caption Nineteen-month-old female panda cub Yi Yi eats during her naming ceremony at the National Zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Image copyright Ben Birchall / PA Media Image caption Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (right) and Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds (left) celebrate Ms Dodds' win in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election. The MP overturned an 8,038 majority to beat Conservative Chris Davies by 1,425 votes, and reduce the government's majority to one.

Image copyright Max Mumby / Getty Images Image caption Jockey Khadijah Mellah is seen in the parade ring before winning the Magnolia Cup ladies' race at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in Chichester. She is believed to be the first person in the UK to appear in a competitive horse race while wearing a hijab.

Image copyright Denis Balibouse / Reuters Image caption Fighter aircraft F-5 Tigers of the Swiss Air Force Patrouille de Suisse aerobatic team perform a show on Swiss National Day above Lake Leman in Vevey.

Image copyright Bruno Kelly / Reuters Image caption A worker prepares graves at the Sao Sebastiao cemetery in Altamira, Brazil, for inmates who died in a riot at Altamira jail. Fifty eight inmates were killed when members of a criminal gang attacked rivals.

Image copyright SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP Image caption Orthodox nuns take part in a religious procession during the celebration of the 1,031st anniversary of the Christianisation of the Kievan Rus region, in Kiev, Ukraine.

Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA Media Image caption Acrobat Alyssa Moore practises her routine at The Dome in Edinburgh ahead of her performance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Image copyright Jeenah Moon / Reuters Image caption Canoli the cat is seen backstage before the Algonquin Hotel's Annual Cat Fashion Show in Manhattan, New York. The costume design was inspired by German lederhosen.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.