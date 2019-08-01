In pictures: Russia's massive wildfires rage on

Images from Russia, where the army has been sent in to help tackle massive wildfires raging in Siberia (all photos here from Krasnoyarsk region).

Image copyright EPA Image caption The wildfires have now spread to about three million hectares (7.4 million acres) - an area roughly the size of Belgium

Image copyright EPA Image caption The Russian authorities have deployed 10 planes and 10 helicopters with firefighting equipment

Image copyright EPA Image caption Some forest protection personnel have been parachuted to the most remote areas

Image copyright EPA Image caption Hundreds of firefighters and emergencies ministry personnel are tackling the fires on the ground

Image copyright EPA Image caption They are trying to prevent the blazes from spreading to populated areas

Image copyright EPA Image caption Greenpeace has described the situation in the affected regions as an "ecological catastrophe"

Image copyright EPA Image caption A state of emergency has been declared across the Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk regions, two areas of the Republic of Buryatia and one area of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)

Image copyright EPA Image caption But many Russians say the authorities are not doing enough, with more than 700,000 people signing a petition calling for tougher action

All photo are subject to copyright