Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Dan Abbott Image caption A diver swims alongside an enormous jellyfish off the coast of Cornwall. Wildlife biologist Lizzie Daly and fellow diver Dan Abbott encountered the barrel jellyfish during a week-long project documenting marine encounters.

Image copyright Erin Scott / Reuters Image caption US Democratic congresswomen (left to right) Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib hold a news conference, to formally condemn President Trump's attacks on them. In a series of tweets, Mr Trump had suggested the four women - three of whom were born in the US - "go home". He has defended his comments and denied allegations of racism.

Image copyright Gary Hershorn / Getty Images Image caption A lightning bolt strikes One World Trade Center in New York City.

Image copyright Vincent Kessler / Reuters Image caption Ursula von der Leyen reacts after she is elected as president of the EU Commission following a secret ballot among MEPs. The centre-right German defence minister will replace Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on 1 November.

Image copyright Christopher Furlong / Getty Images Image caption Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England, reveals computer pioneer and codebreaker Alan Turing as the new figure to be depicted on the £50 note, at the Manchester Science and Industry Museum. Turing was selected from more than 200,000 nominations from the public.

Image copyright Frank Van Beek / Reuters Image caption Relatives attend a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 plane crash. All 298 passengers and crew on board died after the jet was shot down in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Three Russians and a Ukrainian have been charged with bringing a missile into the area and with murder.

Image copyright Peter Nicholls / Reuters Image caption Boris Johnson waves a plastic-wrapped smoked kipper in the air at the final Conservative leadership hustings in London.

Image copyright Prashant Waydande / Reuters Image caption A resident looks out of her house as rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Mumbai, India. At least 13 people have been killed and many remain trapped.

Image copyright Ludovic Marin / AFP Image caption French inventor Franky Zapata flies a jet-powered hoverboard above spectators prior to the Bastille Day military parade down the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris.

Image copyright Axel Schmidt / Reuters Image caption People dress like singer-songwriter Kate Bush as part of the "The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever" flash mob in Berlin, Germany.

