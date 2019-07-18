Your pictures on the theme of 'plastic'

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "plastic".

  • A plastic duck sink brush is placed in the middle of the cold and hot taps Verna Evans

    Verna Evans: "My plastic duck always looks happy while helping me clean the bathroom sink."

  • Plastic floats kiss whilst flying the pride flag Kim Harrington

    Kim Harrington: "One of the floats at the Pride parade in Toronto this year."

  • Mooring buoys Alessandra Distefano

    Alessandra Distefano: "Plastic mooring buoys ready to be anchored ashore to allow seasonal boat owners to park their vessels during the summer season."

  • A bird has a plastic wrapper in its mouth Tapas Halder

    Tapas Halder: "Plastic causes death and diseases in many animals. Among them are birds, which are generally affected by plastic through entanglement and ingestion."

  • A whale sculpture is made out of plastic Finn Macken

    Finn Macken captured this picture of the Skyscraper whale in Utrecht. He said: "An incredible piece of art highlighting the devastating impact that plastic is having on marine wildlife."

  • A granddad and his grandson whizz down a slide. Angela Doherty

    Angela Doherty: "Granddad and grandson having fun makes me smile."

  • Plastic art Ron Shelton

    Ron Shelton: "My ongoing sculptural study of plastic waste transformed into art. This series is called Our Plastic World, which addresses the environmental epidemic. The plastic is collected from my own plastics and from my community."

  • A woman shields her head from the midday sun with a large plastic bowl Vergine Powell

    Vergine Powell took this image of a lady waiting in a queue in the Shinyanga region of Tanzania. "Her plastic washing bowl provided much needed shade during the heat of the midday sun."

  • A wedding celebration is filled with plastic, from the chairs to plastic bottles Ian Rawson

    Ian Rawson: "All around us is plastic."

  • Stacked red and blue chairs are wet from the rain Peter Kitanov

    And finally, Peter Kitanov took a picture of plastic chairs after the rain. The next theme is "all the rage" and the deadline for entries is 23 July 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

