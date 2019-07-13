In Pictures

Week in pictures: 6-12 July 2019

  • 13 July 2019

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Girls row past submerged houses Image copyright Anuwar Hazarika / Reuters
Image caption A makeshift raft is used to navigate past submerged houses in a flood-affected village in Karbi Anglong district, in the north-eastern state of Assam, India.
Barbary lion cub jumps inside its enclosure Image copyright David W Cerny / Reuters
Image caption A newly-born Barbary lion cub jumps inside its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Czech Republic.
Megan Rapinoe of the USA lifts the Fifa Women's World Cup Image copyright Alex Grimm / Getty Images
Image caption Megan Rapinoe of the USA lifts the Fifa Women's World Cup trophy following her team's 2-0 victory in the final against Netherlands at Stade de Lyon, France.
A participant attends the annual Pride in London parade Image copyright Henry Nicholls / Reuters
Image caption A participant attends the annual Pride in London parade.
Parasols on a beach Image copyright Gent Shkullaku / AFP
Image caption Europe continued to experience high temperatures. Here parasols are seen on a beach in Durres, Albania where temperatures rose to 39C.
A woman at the races in Durban Image copyright Rajesh Janitlal / AFP
Image caption A woman arrives at one of Africa's biggest horse racing events in Durban, South Africa.
Donald Glover poses for a photo with fans Image copyright Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
Image caption Actor Donald Glover poses for a photo with fans during the world premiere of his latest film The Lion King in Los Angeles, California.
A man casts his vote during the general election at a polling station in Athens, Greece Image copyright Orestis Panagiotou / EPA
Image caption A man casts his vote at an Athens polling station during Greece's snap general election, which was won by the centre-right opposition party New Democracy.
People take a mud bath Image copyright Alexey Pavlishak. / Reuters
Image caption People take a mud bath in the Chokrak lake near the village of Kurortnoye, Crimea.
Bodyguard and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA Media
Image caption Bodyguard and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden was awarded an honorary doctorate at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

