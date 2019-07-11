Your pictures on the theme of 'amazing adventure'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "amazing adventure".
-
Jan Watson
Jan Watson: "I have wanted to go to the remote Scottish islands of St Kilda for 50 years and eventually got there this year. The island of Boreray, home to hundreds of thousands of seabirds, is in the foreground, and the island Hirta, inhabited by humans for 5,000 years, is in the distance."
-
Gayle Kimball
Gayle Kimball: "Buddies explore a creek adventure in Northern California."
-
Kim Harrington
Kim Harrington: "Three years after getting my motorcycle licence, at age 56, I rode my Triumph Bonneville 13,500km [8,400 miles] in 28 days through four Canadian provinces and 13 American states. This photo was taken on Route 66 near Barstow, California."
-
Adam Cole-King
Adam Cole-King: "On holiday by the Dordogne, [south-west France,] my usually slightly squeamish children were so completely caught up in the thrill of their first fishing expedition, they didn't notice the muddy riverbed, the slimy weeds or the clouds of midges."
-
Harvey Jones
Harvey Jones: "It was a stormy morning and this guy had set up a tight-rope across a rocky inlet on Portland, Dorset. It took an enormous amount of skill, courage and tenacity to keep upright in the wind."
-
David Sunkersing
David Sunkersing: "My brother and I were exploring Iceland and were fortunate enough to hike up to the glacier edge of Solheimajokull, a sublet glacier of Myrdalsjokull."
-
Caroline Ebbage
Caroline Ebbage: "A misty start to a day exploring the coast of Dorset last summer. The calm conditions are deceptive - an onshore wind and the ebbing tide later in the day whipped up some challenging waves."
-
Carri Uranga
Carri Uranga has taken this photo of Lake Bled, in Slovenia. The next theme is "plastic" and the deadline for entries is 16 July, 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.