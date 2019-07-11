Your pictures on the theme of 'amazing adventure'

  • 11 July 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "amazing adventure".

  • A seagull flies over a choppy sea with islands poking out in the back Jan Watson

    Jan Watson: "I have wanted to go to the remote Scottish islands of St Kilda for 50 years and eventually got there this year. The island of Boreray, home to hundreds of thousands of seabirds, is in the foreground, and the island Hirta, inhabited by humans for 5,000 years, is in the distance."

  • Two children play in a a creek Gayle Kimball

    Gayle Kimball: "Buddies explore a creek adventure in Northern California."

  • A woman is parked on her motorbike on a long deserted stretch of the route 66 Kim Harrington

    Kim Harrington: "Three years after getting my motorcycle licence, at age 56, I rode my Triumph Bonneville 13,500km [8,400 miles] in 28 days through four Canadian provinces and 13 American states. This photo was taken on Route 66 near Barstow, California."

  • Two children catch fish with nets in a murky river Adam Cole-King

    Adam Cole-King: "On holiday by the Dordogne, [south-west France,] my usually slightly squeamish children were so completely caught up in the thrill of their first fishing expedition, they didn't notice the muddy riverbed, the slimy weeds or the clouds of midges."

  • A man tight ropes over a river bank Harvey Jones

    Harvey Jones: "It was a stormy morning and this guy had set up a tight-rope across a rocky inlet on Portland, Dorset. It took an enormous amount of skill, courage and tenacity to keep upright in the wind."

  • Snow covered mountains David Sunkersing

    David Sunkersing: "My brother and I were exploring Iceland and were fortunate enough to hike up to the glacier edge of Solheimajokull, a sublet glacier of Myrdalsjokull."

  • A man takes a sip from his water bottle whilst on a canoe Caroline Ebbage

    Caroline Ebbage: "A misty start to a day exploring the coast of Dorset last summer. The calm conditions are deceptive - an onshore wind and the ebbing tide later in the day whipped up some challenging waves."

  • A very still and turquoise lake is hugged by green trees all around it Carri Uranga

    Carri Uranga has taken this photo of Lake Bled, in Slovenia. The next theme is "plastic" and the deadline for entries is 16 July, 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

More on this story