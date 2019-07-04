Your pictures on the theme of 'cargo'

  • 4 July 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "cargo".

  • Two men pile fencing panels on the roof of an open-back bus Martin Pilkington

    Martin Pilkington: "Local labourers taking the opportunity to pile up fencing panels on the roof of a local bus in Inwa, Myanmar. Buses are mixed use all over South East Asia."

  • In a busy market, people carry towering egg cartons on their heads Simon Cooper

    Simon Cooper: "Moving cargo can be hard physical work. This is Dajabon market on the Dominican/Haitian border."

  • A large pile of boxes neatly stacked on a trolley on a busy street Alexey Veraksa

    Alexey Veraksa: "From UPS, with love" - I saw this UPS driver unloading his truck while I was on an evening stroll in San Francisco, California. I noticed that the neatly-packed boxes on his cart formed a heart."

  • A moped is packed with bath mats, boxes and mops, a driver is crammed in as he drives on Joanne Ditcham

    Joanne Ditcham: "The bikes, their riders and the crazy cargo configurations we saw on a daily basis in the city of Ho Chi Minh are firmly fixed in our memories."

  • A cargo ship tightly packed and ready to go Jason Shrubb

    Jason Shrubb: "Southampton - cargo hub of the south."

  • A man takes a nap on a trolley Jim Gritton

    Jim Gritton: "Cargo delivered, time for rest."

  • A truck is being loaded with supplies Lucy Beaurin

    Lucy Beaurin: "Loading essential supplies at Port Kelang en route for China."

  • A car transporter is filled with the same model of white cars Simon Bigg

    Simon Bigg: "A car transporter on the Yangtze River near Chongqing in China. You can have any colour you like as long as it's white."

  • People ride on a horse and carriage carrying hay David Robinson

    David Robinson: "Local transport in a rural village in Transylvania."

  • A floating raft carries vehicles and people across the river Helen Jackson

    Helen Jackson: "Crossing the Tsiribihina River in western Madagascar, floating rafts can take around five vehicles on the 90-minute journey."

  • An large shipping container is contrasted with smaller boats carrying goods to supply the local market Liz Boakes

    Liz Boakes: "Produce is rowed ashore to supply local markets. Meanwhile, an enormous container ship looms in the background. A portent for the near future, or will the traditional methods survive? Stone Town, old Zanzibar."

  • Hundreds of suitcases are are placed on the ground ready to be loaded onto a ship Jim McVeigh

    Jim McVeigh: "Bags in Fort Lauderdale waiting to be loaded on to a cruise ship heading for the Panama Canal. For the record, only four of those were ours."

  • A fishing lodge is being towed across a river Bridget Perkin

    Bridget Perkin photographed this fishing lodge being towed to its summer location in Vancouver.

  • A crab catches a rid on an iguana Detlef H. Kleffmann

    And finally Detlef H. Kleffmann took a picture of a crab hitching a ride on an iguana in the Galapagos. The next theme is "amazing adventure" and the deadline for entries is 9 July, 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

