Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Boris Horvat / AFP Image caption A visitor takes shelter from the heat under the Umbrella Sky Project installation by Portuguese artist Patricia Cunha in Aix-en-Provence. France reached its record temperature - 45.8C (114.4F) - amid a heatwave in Europe.

Image copyright Stefan Rousseau / PA Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the 2019 G20 summit in Osaka. During the meeting, Mrs May told Mr Putin that Russia must end its "irresponsible and destabilising activity".

Image copyright Chris Jackson / Reuters Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge hugs a girl at a photography workshop with Action for Children in Kingston-upon-Thames.

Image copyright Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Image caption Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the G20 summit in Osaka. Earlier in the week, she was filmed shaking at an official event for the second time in eight days - raising concerns for her health. A spokesman said Mrs Merkel was fine.

Image copyright Massimo Pinca / Reuters Image caption Controlled explosions demolish what remains of the Morandi bridge in Genoa, Italy, almost one year after a section of the viaduct collapsed, killing 43 people.

Image copyright Spencer Platt / Getty Images Image caption Some of the people who were at the Stonewall Inn on the night the historic New York gay bar was raided by police in 1969 gather for a photo on the 50th anniversary of the riots, which many people consider the birth of the modern gay rights movement in America.

Image copyright Ranita Roy / Reuters Image caption A Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) steam train, which runs on a two-foot gauge railway line, passes by a market in Ghum, India. Built in 1879, the 88km (48 miles) line, now part of a Unesco World Heritage Site, once transported tea from the foothills of the mountains.

Image copyright Philippe Wojazer / Reuters Image caption A member of France's BMX team shows off their skills at Place de la Concorde in Paris. The plaza has been turned into an Olympic park ahead of the Paris 2024 Games.

Image copyright Thilo Schmuelgen / Reuters Image caption Hundreds of climate change protesters gather at Garzweiler coal mine in western Germany before breaking into the mine and marching through it, which police said was dangerous. Germany has vowed to go carbon neutral by 2050, but activists say this is not soon enough.

Image copyright Jim Dyson / Getty Images Image caption Festival-goers gather near a statue by artist Paul Insect at Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton. With temperatures expected to reach 28C (82F), the festival is giving away free sun lotion and water.

Image copyright G20 HANDOUT/EPA Image caption Partners and wives of the G20 leaders, including British Prime Minister Theresa May's husband Philip. They assembled at a temple in Kyoto, Japan, during the country's first hosting of the G20 summit.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.