Your pictures on the theme of 'pathway'

  • 26 June 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "pathway".

  • Bluebell woods David Hall

    David Hall: "A sunlit path through beautiful bluebell woods. Taken in springtime this year at Frank's Wood, Leith Hill, Surrey. The woods are named after the National Trust woodsman Frank Longhurst, who planted the oak trees back in 1949. Apparently he planted three acorns for each tree. One for the mice, one to fail and one to grow into a beautiful oak tree."

  • People in a maze marked out by stones Martin Rosen

    Martin Rosen: "One wrong turn along the pathway of the Lands End Labyrinth in San Francisco, California could land you in the chilly Pacific Ocean."

  • Black and white landscape Anthony Skellern

    Anthony Skellern: "Heading south along the Saddle of Kerridge Hill near Macclesfield."

  • Girl in woodland Amy Herbert

    Amy Herbert: "My daughter walking through a densely tree-lined path in Firle, Sussex, on a late summer's day."

  • Shadows on a path Adrian G R Scott

    Adrian G R Scott: "This is a green road in the Burren in County Clare in Republic of Ireland - the shadows revealing the capturing of the image, the path of photographer."

  • People walking across a marina Shaun Carroll

    Shaun Carroll: "West Kirby marina path walk."

  • Church on a hill Robert Winter

    Robert Winter: "Brightly painted white stairs lead to the Kyra Panagia church on a hill overlooking vineyards on the Greek island of Santorini."

  • Boy on a jetty over the sea Douglas Fry

    Douglas Fry: "Edmund was hesitant but then dived in. It was cold despite Italy's sunshine."

  • Man boarding a boat Harvey Jones

    Harvey Jones: "This was taken at Key West in Florida. There was a crowd of people doing the customary thing of watching the sun set and I glanced to my left and caught sight of this man loading his boat. Oblivious to the tourists he had rigged this plank as a pathway and was loading his boat for the next day."

  • Path at Biddulph Gardens Vanessa Green

    Vanessa Green: "This picture was taken at Biddulph Gardens, in Staffordshire. This was part of a long path that had steps and slopes that all led to the giant urn at the end. The sunshine made such a difference to this climb."

  • Mysore Palace, India Jinesh Kumar

    Jinesh Kumar: "A journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step."

  • In the grounds of Osborne House Carole Dowdeswell

    Carole Dowdeswell took this picture of the pathway to the beach at Osborne House on the Isle of Wight.

  • Pathway in India Akshita Jain

    Akshita Jain: "A beautiful winter morning at Kanha National Park, India."

  • Cyclist in a tunnel Mano Durasamy

    Mano Durasamy: "A lone cyclist riding her bike towards the unlit pathway ahead."

  • Tracks in a field Chris Ward

    And finally Chris Ward took this picture of a windswept Gilesgate Moor in County Durham. The next theme is cargo" and the deadline for entries is 2 July 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

