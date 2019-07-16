Photographer Jorgen Angel documented Led Zeppelin's first concert, on 7 September 1968, capturing unique images of the band.

Image copyright Jorgen Angel

The photos form part of a new book that features famous pictures from the concert, along with photos never seen before.

Image copyright Jorgen Angel

Image copyright Jorgen Angel

Image copyright Jorgen Angel

The book also features pictures of the band at other concerts photographed by Angel, seen below.

Image copyright Jorgen Angel

Image copyright Jorgen Angel

The band were called the New Yardbirds at the time and were performing at a Danish school youth club.

The New Yardbirds comprised the four famous Led Zeppelin members:

vocalist Robert Plant

guitarist Jimmy Page

bass guitarist and keyboardist John Paul Jones

drummer John Bonham

Image copyright Jorgen Angel

Their precursor, the Yardbirds, included Page, playing experimental music such as using a violin bow on his Fender Telecaster guitar, and a number of other influential artists, such as Eric Clapton.

Image copyright Jorgen Angel

Image copyright Jorgen Angel

Angel was the house photographer at the Gladsaxe Teen Club, a pop music venue in the Egegard School, in a suburb of Copenhagen.

Image copyright Jorgen Angel

Image copyright Jorgen Angel

"I'd been looking forward to hearing the Yardbirds again," he says, "but when I arrived, I saw a handwritten poster, stating, 'The New Yardbirds'. Then I knew something was wrong.

"Imagine that you had bought tickets to The Beatles and then 'The New Beatles' turned up instead.

"Only one of the original members was left in the band - three completely unknown musicians.

"But when the New Yardbirds came on the stage and started playing, I was happily surprised by their energy.

"[I was] so captivated that I used a roll and a half of film on them - and that was expensive for a schoolboy."

Led Zeppelin grew to become one of the world's most famous rock bands, with hits such as Stairway to Heaven and Whole Lotta Love.

Image copyright Jorgen Angel

Angel photographed a wide range of music legends on and off stage between 1966 and 1983, including Abba, Queen and David Bowie.

Image copyright Jorgen Angel

Image copyright Jorgen Angel

Image copyright Jorgen Angel

Led Zeppelin: Denmark 1968 - 1970 is published by Flying V Books.