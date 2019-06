Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Tyrone Siu/REUTERS Image caption A mourner in Hong Kong, wearing a yellow raincoat, pays tribute to a protester who died after falling from scaffolding during mass protests in the city. Millions of protesters have taken part in rallies in recent weeks. They are calling for a proposed bill, which allows extradition to mainland China, to be scrapped.

Image copyright Mohammed Salem / Reuters Image caption A man takes his horse to cool off in the Mediterranean Sea on a hot summer's day in the northern Gaza Strip.

Image copyright Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Image caption Four women take a break on the first day of racing at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England. The five-day meeting is one of the highlights of the horse-racing calendar.

Image copyright Antonio Masiello/Getty Images Image caption Supporters of the Santa Maria Novella Rossi team light flares ahead of the semi-finals of the Calcio Storico Fiorentino in Florence, Italy. The official rules of calcio storico - a centuries-old "sport" which merges rugby and football - were written in 1580 by a local count. The event forms part of annual celebrations every June to honour the city's patron saint.

Image copyright Peter Summers / Getty Images Image caption Richard Ratcliffe, husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, stages a protest outside the Iranian embassy in London. His British-Iranian wife was jailed in Iran for five years in 2016 after being convicted of spying, which she denies. Mr Ratcliffe is campaigning for her unconditional release.

Image caption Conservative MP Mark Field confronts Greenpeace activist Janet Barker at a black-tie dinner in London. The Foreign Office minister was filmed marching Ms Barker away as protesters interrupted a speech by Chancellor Philip Hammond. Mr Field has since apologised, but added he was "genuinely worried" Ms Barker may have been armed. He has been suspended as a minister while investigations take place.

Image copyright Omar Sobhani / Reuters Image caption A displaced Afghan girl carries a child near their shelter at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul.

Image copyright Irakli Gedenidze / Reuters Image caption Riot policemen take cover during protests in Tbilisi, Georgia. Protesters took to the streets after Russian MP Sergei Gavrilov addressed an assembly of MPs in Georgia's parliament. Some 240 people were hurt in the clashes. Relations between the two nations remain strained 11 years after Georgia and Russia fought a war over the breakaway region of South Ossetia.

Image copyright Martin Dalton / Shutterstock Image caption A reveller celebrates the sunrise at Stonehenge in Wiltshire on summer solstice, the longest day of the year. About 10,000 people gathered at the Neolithic monument, which is built along the alignment of the midsummer sunrise and the midwinter sunset.

Image copyright Feuerwehr Dortmund Image caption In Germany, the Dortmund Fire Department was alerted to a squirrel with its head stuck in a manhole cover, apparently trying to escape the sewer system beneath. The squirrel was anaesthetised so it could be freed, after which it was treated and released back into the wild.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.