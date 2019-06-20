Your pictures on the theme of 'reflections'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "reflections".
Nerida Murray
Nerida Murray: "The city comes back to life after the storm in Taipei, Taiwan."
Francesco Marcolini
Francesco Marcolini: "I took this picture of my wife's reflection in the window of an old Routemaster bus, one of the last few still running in London."
Dorcas Johnson
Dorcas Johnson: "Did the shopkeeper install the mirror so that shoppers' dogs can look after themselves?"
Elisa Decker
Elisa Decker: "A magical moment when a crinkled lily pad appeared to float on a cloud."
Rhonda Tough
Rhonda Tough: "I love this picture taken without the subject's knowledge. She is deep in thought with the daylight glow reflecting off her."
David Pearson
David Pearson: "Cautiously watching my daughter swinging out over Gormire Lake, North Yorkshire."
Gus Campion
Gus Campion: "Sunset walk on the beach with my daughter Alannah and Labrador, Lola, in Lee Point Beach, Australia."
Mike Finn
Mike Finn: "The classic view of Girona, Spain in classic blue-sky conditions."
Ed Harrow
And finally Ed Harrow has taken a photo of a floating dock. The next theme is "pathways" and the deadline for entries is 26 June, 2019.