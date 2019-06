Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters Image caption Police officers in Hong Kong fire tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill. The clashes are the worst violence the city has seen in decades, with Human Rights Watch accusing the police of using "excessive force" against protesters.

Image copyright Saul Loeb / Getty Images Image caption White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders looks at President Trump during a White House event in which she spoke about her resignation. Mr Trump announced her departure on Twitter, saying: "I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic."

Image copyright Tamas Kaszas / Reuters Image caption The Mermaid, which sank in the Danube in Budapest, Hungary, is moved during a salvage operation, following the raising of the wreck. It sank on 29 May, killing at least 24 people.

Image copyright Mohammed Hamoud / Getty Images Image caption A Yemeni girl who is infected with cholera receives treatment at a hospital in Sana'a. Yemen has been devastated by bombing from coalition forces, including Saudi Arabia. This week, Yemen's rebel Houthi movement launched drone attacks at Abha airport in Saudi Arabia.

Image copyright Guillaume Souvant / Getty Images Image caption A reproduction of the apothecary of France's Queen Catherine de Medici was unveiled at the Castle of Chenonceau. It has hundreds of vials, pots and bottles which traditionally held drugs and medicines.

Image copyright Grenfell United / PA Image caption A message is projected onto a building in London: "2 years after Grenfell this building still has no sprinklers". Survivors group Grenfell United projected the messages onto buildings in Salford, Newcastle and London.

Image copyright Patrick van Katwijk / Getty Images Image caption King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands visit the Long Room Library in Trinity College Dublin. They're on a three-day State visit to Ireland.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The Norwegian-owned crude oil tanker Front Altair is seen on fire in the Gulf of Oman. The tanker is one of two vessels suspected to have been attacked in the region in recent weeks. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran was behind the attacks. Iran condemned the "unfounded'"claim.

Image copyright Caroline Blumberg / EPA Image caption Rafael Nadal of Spain poses with his trophy after winning the men's final against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris.

Image copyright Chris Jackson / Getty Images Image caption Prince Charles holds a face mask as he and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, host a reception for the Elephant Family Animal Ball at Clarence House in London. Elephant Family is an international NGO dedicated to protecting the Asian elephant from extinction in the wild.

