Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Amy Shore Image caption Ceremonies to mark the sacrifice of those who died in the D-Day landings, 75 years ago, were held in Normandy. The landings, in northern France, were the largest combined land, air and naval operation in history and marked the start of the campaign to liberate Nazi-occupied north-west Europe.

Image copyright Paula Bronstein / Getty Images Image caption People around the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr, one of Islam's two official holidays. The "festival of breaking the fast" begins with the first sighting of the new moon and ends the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Here two women take a selfie on Talo Kapo beach in Thailand.

Image copyright Victoria Jones / AFP Image caption US President Donald Trump was welcomed by the Queen on his first official state visit to the UK.

Image copyright Kevin Frayer / Getty Images Image caption Dong Haifa and Mi Qiaoyun gather wild cliff honey from hives in a gorge near Mangshi in China. Dressed in protective gear, the hunters use smoke to scatter the giant Himalayan honeybees but are often repeatedly stung as they attempt to extract the coveted honey.

Image copyright Kim Won Jin / AFP Image caption North Korea's most important propaganda event, the Mass Games, was put on hold after criticism from the country's leader Kim Jong-un. On Monday, Mr Kim criticised the games for their "wrong spirit of creation".

Image copyright Rafael Marchante / Reuters Image caption Memphis Depay, of the Netherlands, was caught in this unusual position during the Nations League semi-final match against England, held in Portugal. The Dutch won 3-1.

Image copyright Al Drago / Reuters Image caption Max the Moose is moved into the office of Senator Jeanne Shaheen, ahead of the 10th annual Experience New Hampshire reception on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Image copyright Ian Forsyth / Getty Images Image caption Horses are washed by their owners in the River Eden on the first day of the Appleby Horse Fair in Cumbria. The fair is an annual gathering for Gypsies and Travellers.

Image copyright Diana Sanchez / AFP Image caption The tenth annual tomato fight festival, known as 'Tomatina', took place in Sutamarchan, Colombia. The festivities mark the end of the tomato harvest.

Image copyright Joel Carrett / EPA Image caption Josie Baker, Charisma Belle, Carmen Geddit, Decoda Secret and Jacqui St Hyde pose for a photo at Sydney Opera House to launch the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras WorldPride Bid. The organisation is bidding to host the biennial WorldPride festival in 2023.

