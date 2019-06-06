D-Day landings in colour
Digital colourist Marina Amaral has transformed a number of photographs taken during the D-Day landings by using digital techniques to add colour to the black and white pictures.
Here we present a small selection of her work.
General Dwight D Eisenhower addresses American paratroopers prior to D-Day
All pictures subject to copyright, courtesy Marina Amaral.