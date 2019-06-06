D-Day landings in colour

Digital colourist Marina Amaral has transformed a number of photographs taken during the D-Day landings by using digital techniques to add colour to the black and white pictures.

Here we present a small selection of her work.

General Dwight D Eisenhower addresses American paratroopers prior to D-Day

Image caption British paratroops of the 6th Airborne Division aboard an aircraft en route to their drop site

Image caption Troops from the 101st Airborne with full packs and a bazooka, in a C-47 just before take-off from RAF Upottery Airfield en route to Normandy

Image caption US troops use a lifeline to rescue several men from a landing craft sunk by enemy fire on D-Day

Image caption US landing craft fly the stars and stripes as their troops wade ashore in Normandy after D-Day

All pictures subject to copyright, courtesy Marina Amaral.