Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron have joined D-Day veterans in northern France to mark the 75th anniversary of the Normandy invasion.

Mrs May and the French president are attending an inauguration ceremony for a memorial to honour the British troops who died in the Battle of Normandy. Later, US President Donald Trump will join Mr Macron at the US war cemetery at Omaha Beach.

Here are pictures of events on Thursday.

Image copyright PA Image caption A lone piper started the day's commemoration events by playing on the Mulberry harbour, at Arromanches, in Normandy, marking the exact moment the first British soldier landed on Gold Beach 75 years ago.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mrs May was greeted by Mr Macron as they arrived in Ver-sur-Mer, the town where British forces landed on the morning of 6 June 1944, to lay the first stone at the British Normandy Memorial.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mrs May delivered a speech, calling D-Day "one of the greatest battles for freedom this world has ever known" and praising the "raw courage" of those involved.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Mr Macron also spoke, thanking the British soldiers killed and injured fighting and calling it an "anomaly" and "intolerable" that there had been no memorial in Normandy until now.

Image copyright PA Image caption The commemoration event at the British Normandy Memorial site was attended by D-Day veterans.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mrs May and Mr Macron then laid a wreath together at the memorial.

Image copyright PA Image caption The new memorial statue shows three British soldiers fighting their way up the beach.

