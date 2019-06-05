President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are embarking on their third and final day of their UK state visit.

Mr Trump will join the Queen, PM Theresa May and 15 other world leaders in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the largest combined land, air and naval operation in history - the D Day landings.

Here are pictures of some of the events on Wednesday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A flypast of historic aircraft - including this RAF Spitfire - was one of the events planned for the commemorations

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Crowds gathered for the ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, which is to be attended by 300 veterans

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr and Mrs Trump arrived at Southsea Castle, Portsmouth, in the Marine One helicopter ahead of the event

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Queen arrived by car, giving a royal wave to the crowd

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The event is being attended by 15 world leaders, including (left to right) President Trump (with First Lady Melania) Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Queen stood next to President Trump, joined by Prince Charles, Prime Minister Theresa May and many other world leaders

