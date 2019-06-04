In Pictures

Second day of Trump's UK state visit in pictures

  • 4 June 2019
President Trump is on the second day of his three-day state visit to the UK, joined by his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

Mr and Mrs Trump will be visiting Downing Street for talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, followed by an evening banquet at Winfield House, the London residence of the US ambassador.

Protests against Mr Trump's state visit are to be held in central London. Here are pictures of events on Tuesday.

A giant balloon depicting Mr Trump as a baby Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Parliament Square, protestors started the day by inflating a giant balloon depicting Mr Trump as a baby. Organised protests against the visit are expected to start in Trafalgar Square and Whitehall later in the day
A 16 foot tall model of Mr Trump sat on a golden toilet Image copyright PA
Image caption A 16ft (5m) tall model of Mr Trump sat on a golden toilet was installed in Trafalgar Square in preparation for the protests
Mr Trump with Theresa May and others at a table Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Mr Trump travelled from Buckingham Palace to St James's Palace for a business roundtable discussion with Prime Minister Theresa May and others
Mr Trump and others at a table in St James's Palace Image copyright AFP
Image caption The breakfast meeting of British and US business leaders was intended to boost trade links between the two countries

