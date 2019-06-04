Second day of Trump's UK state visit in pictures
- 4 June 2019
President Trump is on the second day of his three-day state visit to the UK, joined by his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.
Mr and Mrs Trump will be visiting Downing Street for talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, followed by an evening banquet at Winfield House, the London residence of the US ambassador.
Protests against Mr Trump's state visit are to be held in central London. Here are pictures of events on Tuesday.
