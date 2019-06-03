In Pictures

News images of Donald Trump's state visit to the UK

  • 3 June 2019
Related Topics

President Trump has arrived in the UK with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, for his first state visit.

The President's children and their families will be joining him on the three-day trip, which includes lunch with the Queen, and a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Here are pictures from the visit, starting on Monday.

President Trump and his wife Melania on the steps of Air Force One Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption After landing at Stansted Airport, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump appeared on the steps of Air Force One, moments after Mr Trump tweeted comments about London Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him a "stone cold loser" and accusing him of being "nasty".
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave to photographers Image copyright AFP
Image caption Mr Trump waves to photographers.
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt greets President Trump on the tarmac at Stansted airport Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt greets Mr Trump on the tarmac at Stansted. The president will also meet Prime Minister Theresa May during his visit.
Mr Trump boards Marine One. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Mr Trump boards Marine One to travel into central London.

Photos are copyright.