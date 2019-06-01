In Pictures

Week in pictures: 25-31 May 2019

  • 1 June 2019

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A fisherman lies on the muddy floor bed of mangrove forests, reaching his arm into catch crabs Image copyright NACHO DOCE/ REUTERS
Image caption Fisherman Jose da Cruz catches crabs inside mangrove forests on the Caratingui river, in Cairu, Bahia, Brazil. His average daily catch is half what it was 10 years ago.
A Muslim man walks through the mosque where laid out on the floor are lots of colourful dishes Image copyright FRANCIS MASCARENHAS/ REUTERS
Image caption A Muslim man arranges the Iftar - breaking fast - meals during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, inside a mosque in Mumbai, India.
Protestors gathers outside a university filled with banners in the rain Image copyright RODOLFO BUHRER/ REUTERS
Image caption Students protest against cuts to spending on higher education, planned by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing government, at the Parana Federal University in Curitiba.
A young girl stretches as she waits for her turn in the spelling bee Image copyright LEAH MILLIS/ REUTERS
Image caption Yena Park, 10, stretches while waiting for her turn to compete in the second round of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, USA. A record eight children won this year's event.
A woman searches through the rubble of a destroyed house Image copyright KYLE GRILLOT/ REUTERS
Image caption Danielle Taulbee, 24, at her grandmother's damaged house after a tornado hit Brookville, near Dayton, Ohio, U.S.
US President Donald Trump, his wife, Melania, and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe watch Sumo Wrestlers perform Image copyright JONATHAN ERNST/ REUTERS
Image caption US President Donald Trump attends a sumo wrestling tournament during his four-day visit to Japan, describing the event as "an incredible evening". He presented the winner, Asanoyama, with a custom-made trophy - the United States President's Cup.
Nigel Farage and Ann Widdecombe speak in at a press conference in Westminster Image copyright Dinendra Haria / Alamy
Image caption Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party and a MEP for South East England, speaks after the EU election results were announced. The newly formed Brexit Party, which wants the UK to leave the EU by 31 October - with or without an agreement - won 29 seats.
Pope Francis signs a Harley Davidson motorbike in front of a crowd of people Image copyright YARA NARDI/ REUTERS
Image caption Pope Francis signs a Harley Davidson motorbike belonging to the Christian motorcycle group "Jesus Biker" as his cape is blown by a gust of wind during the weekly general audience at the Vatican.
Tennis player Novak Djokovic leaps to bat the ball back Image copyright KAI PFAFFENBACH/ REUTERS
Image caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second-round match against Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen in the French Open Tennis at Roland Garros.
Retired veteran dressed in military uniform sits Image copyright MIKE THEILER/ REUTERS
Image caption World War II veteran and USMC Sgt Bruce Heilman, 93, of Richmond, Virginia, awaits the start of the 32nd - and possibly final - Rolling Thunder "Ride for Freedom" during US Memorial Day weekend.
Dutch pop group Vengaboys perform their song to a large group of protestors, fake money is falling all over the crowd Image copyright LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS
Image caption Dutch pop group Vengaboys perform on a stage during a protest against the government in Vienna, Austria.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

