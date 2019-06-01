Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright NACHO DOCE/ REUTERS Image caption Fisherman Jose da Cruz catches crabs inside mangrove forests on the Caratingui river, in Cairu, Bahia, Brazil. His average daily catch is half what it was 10 years ago.

Image copyright FRANCIS MASCARENHAS/ REUTERS Image caption A Muslim man arranges the Iftar - breaking fast - meals during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, inside a mosque in Mumbai, India.

Image copyright RODOLFO BUHRER/ REUTERS Image caption Students protest against cuts to spending on higher education, planned by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing government, at the Parana Federal University in Curitiba.

Image copyright LEAH MILLIS/ REUTERS Image caption Yena Park, 10, stretches while waiting for her turn to compete in the second round of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, USA. A record eight children won this year's event.

Image copyright KYLE GRILLOT/ REUTERS Image caption Danielle Taulbee, 24, at her grandmother's damaged house after a tornado hit Brookville, near Dayton, Ohio, U.S.

Image copyright JONATHAN ERNST/ REUTERS Image caption US President Donald Trump attends a sumo wrestling tournament during his four-day visit to Japan, describing the event as "an incredible evening". He presented the winner, Asanoyama, with a custom-made trophy - the United States President's Cup.

Image copyright Dinendra Haria / Alamy Image caption Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party and a MEP for South East England, speaks after the EU election results were announced. The newly formed Brexit Party, which wants the UK to leave the EU by 31 October - with or without an agreement - won 29 seats.

Image copyright YARA NARDI/ REUTERS Image caption Pope Francis signs a Harley Davidson motorbike belonging to the Christian motorcycle group "Jesus Biker" as his cape is blown by a gust of wind during the weekly general audience at the Vatican.

Image copyright KAI PFAFFENBACH/ REUTERS Image caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second-round match against Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen in the French Open Tennis at Roland Garros.

Image copyright MIKE THEILER/ REUTERS Image caption World War II veteran and USMC Sgt Bruce Heilman, 93, of Richmond, Virginia, awaits the start of the 32nd - and possibly final - Rolling Thunder "Ride for Freedom" during US Memorial Day weekend.

Image copyright LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS Image caption Dutch pop group Vengaboys perform on a stage during a protest against the government in Vienna, Austria.

