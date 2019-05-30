Your pictures on the theme of 'identity'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "identity".
-
Kayoko Emereuwa
Kayoko Emereuwa: "Sun-kissed skin of a beautiful Nigerian."
-
Gemma Gallard
Gemma Gallard: "Identical twin girls enjoy the sun and look for sneaky snacks in the back of their buggy."
-
Elisa Decker
Elisa Decker: "This dog walker, presents herself from head to toe. Just a regular day in the Village, NYC."
-
Declan Driver
Declan Driver: "The obscured identity of a Tokyo taxi driver."
-
Douglas Fry
Douglas Fry: "Taken at MCM Comic Con at Excel 2019 in London."
-
Derek Payne
Derek Payne: "This is the age of the selfie where we define our own identity."
-
Gokul Mudambile
Gokul Mudambile: "A young girl lays out chillies to dry out on her farm."
-
Maria G. de Azcárate
Maria G. de Azcárate's picture shows her father and brother in a moment which she says reflects the transition from childhood to adulthood.
-
Leo Justice
Leo Justice: "Berey Pealing, a potter who has been dedicated to his craft for over 60 years."