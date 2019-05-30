Your pictures on the theme of 'identity'

  • 30 May 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "identity".

  • A girl smiles with her eyes shut as the sun falls on her face Kayoko Emereuwa

    Kayoko Emereuwa: "Sun-kissed skin of a beautiful Nigerian."

  • Twin girls in matching blue dresses lean over to retrieve their snacks at the bottom of the buggy Gemma Gallard

    Gemma Gallard: "Identical twin girls enjoy the sun and look for sneaky snacks in the back of their buggy."

  • A woman dressed in an 1950s-style polka dot dress walks her dog Elisa Decker

    Elisa Decker: "This dog walker, presents herself from head to toe. Just a regular day in the Village, NYC."

  • A taxi driver's eyes are covered by a windscreen mirror Declan Driver

    Declan Driver: "The obscured identity of a Tokyo taxi driver."

  • A woman dressed as a cartoon character sits and stares Douglas Fry

    Douglas Fry: "Taken at MCM Comic Con at Excel 2019 in London."

  • A woman takes a picture of herself as the sun shines through the archway she stands under Derek Payne

    Derek Payne: "This is the age of the selfie where we define our own identity."

  • A girl sits on the ground covered in red chillies Gokul Mudambile

    Gokul Mudambile: "A young girl lays out chillies to dry out on her farm."

  • A young boy plays with his fathers face on the beach Maria G. de Azcárate

    Maria G. de Azcárate's picture shows her father and brother in a moment which she says reflects the transition from childhood to adulthood.

  • A potter is working with clay on the pottery wheel Leo Justice

    Leo Justice: "Berey Pealing, a potter who has been dedicated to his craft for over 60 years." The next theme is "party time" and the deadline for entries is 4 June 2019. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

