Your pictures on the theme of 'cities'

  • 23 May 2019

  • Rain pours on the city of Mumbai , people are getting wet as they use the over pass Suhas Bondre

    Suhas Bondre: "Concert jungle or human zoo?"

  • A narrow street connected by a washing line full of clothes over looks a town in the distance Mary Wallace

    Mary Wallace: "The steep and narrow steps and alleyways are a real feature of the city."

  • Through the windows of a bar, people are sat talking and drinking Subhabrata Biswas

    Subhabrata Biswas: "The story of urban city nights - it was a window view of a cafe located on the famous street La Rambla, in central Barcelona."

  • Three crane symmetry under construction at sunset Chris McKee

    Chris McKee: "Three-crane symmetry... London Docklands, 1980 - I captured this vista at sunset from a moving train on the then new Docklands Light Railway."

  • A construction worker works through the night as a red bus passes him by Simon Lamb

    Simon Lamb: "Highway maintenance technicians carrying out night-time road repairs in Cardiff city centre."

  • A man waits to cross the road as cars speed past him Chris Jones

    Chris Jones: "In the wee hours of the morning, a man waits for traffic to clear before crossing a street in Seattle, Washington."

  • Street Vendors cook skewers of meat on a very busy street Kevin Burns

    Kevin Burns took this photo of a bustling street in Xi'an, China.

  • Istanbul's skyline as the sun sets Maria Charalambous

    Maria Charalambous: "Twilight in the city where East meets the West, Istanbul."

  • A view from above of colourful houses Sunil Pareek

    Sunil Pareek: "Beautiful Chamba, India"

  • Cars drive under a colourfully decorated arch in Manila Leonardo Fugoso

    Leonardo Fugoso: "Manila supposedly has the oldest Chinatown in the world. This arch, in Santa Cruz,... welcomes one to it."

  • A woman on a swing has been edited into a photo of New York city from above. Andrew Ward

    Andrew Ward has made a montage expressing the "excitement, the edge, the glamour and the movement" of New York City.

