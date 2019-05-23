Your pictures on the theme of 'cities'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "cities".
Suhas Bondre
Suhas Bondre: "Concert jungle or human zoo?"
Mary Wallace
Mary Wallace: "The steep and narrow steps and alleyways are a real feature of the city."
Subhabrata Biswas
Subhabrata Biswas: "The story of urban city nights - it was a window view of a cafe located on the famous street La Rambla, in central Barcelona."
Chris McKee
Chris McKee: "Three-crane symmetry... London Docklands, 1980 - I captured this vista at sunset from a moving train on the then new Docklands Light Railway."
Simon Lamb
Simon Lamb: "Highway maintenance technicians carrying out night-time road repairs in Cardiff city centre."
Chris Jones
Chris Jones: "In the wee hours of the morning, a man waits for traffic to clear before crossing a street in Seattle, Washington."
Kevin Burns
Kevin Burns took this photo of a bustling street in Xi'an, China.
Maria Charalambous
Maria Charalambous: "Twilight in the city where East meets the West, Istanbul."
Sunil Pareek
Sunil Pareek: "Beautiful Chamba, India"
Leonardo Fugoso
Leonardo Fugoso: "Manila supposedly has the oldest Chinatown in the world. This arch, in Santa Cruz,... welcomes one to it."
Andrew Ward
Andrew Ward has made a montage expressing the "excitement, the edge, the glamour and the movement" of New York City.