Week in pictures: 18-24 May 2019

  • 25 May 2019

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

US actor Brad Pitt (left) and US actor Leonardo DiCaprio pose during a photocall for the film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood at the Cannes Film Festival, France Image copyright Christophe Simon / AFP
Image caption Brad Pitt and Leonard DiCaprio pose for the media at the Cannes Film Festival, where their latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has been well received.
Ida Daniela Pouadjeu with her football Image copyright Zohra Bensemra / Reuters
Image caption Ida Daniela Pouadjeu, one of the first wave of girls being trained by professional coaches at the Rails Foot Academy, in Yaounde, Cameroon, uses her anger about people's attitude towards female soccer players every day on the pitch. "I train hard to succeed and to prove them all wrong," she says.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, The Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke of Cambridge Image copyright Luke MacGregor / EPA
Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge show the Queen around the RHS Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.
A runner competes in the Great Wall Marathon Image copyright Thomas Peter / Reuters
Image caption A runner competes in the Great Wall Marathon outside Beijing.
World Champion Trials bike rider Jack Field of Australia performs a back flip on a motorcycle Image copyright Scott Barbour / Getty Images
Image caption World champion trials rider Jack Field performs the highest recorded back flip on a motorbike, on Melbourne's Eureka Tower.
Election staff member carries a polling station sign in Edinburgh Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA
Image caption Across the UK, voters headed to the polls for the European Parliament elections. Each region has a different number of representatives based on its population - ranging from three MEPs in north-east England, and Northern Ireland, to 10 in the South East.
People collect water from a tanker in India Image copyright Amit Dave / Reuters
Image caption Residents fill containers with water from a municipal corporation tanker on a hot day in Ahmedabad, India.
A woman shoots a selfie with an actor dressed like Jon Snow Image copyright Maxim Shemetov / Reuters
Image caption In Moscow, fans of the television show Game of Thrones gathered to watch the final episode.
A woman holds a clothes hanger with a sign that says "stop the bans" during a protest against recently passed abortion ban bills at the Georgia State Capitol building Image copyright Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images
Image caption Thousands of people took part in co-ordinated rallies across the United States to protest against several states passing laws to restrict abortions. Here, people protest outside the Georgia State Capitol building, in Atlanta.
A man polishes a Porsche at Sotheby's Image copyright Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for Sotheby's
Image caption The oldest car to wear the Porsche badge goes on view at Sotheby's in London prior to being auctioned in California. The only surviving 1939 Porsche Type 64 Berlin-Rome, it was the personal car of Ferdinand and Ferry Porsche.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

