Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Christophe Simon / AFP Image caption Brad Pitt and Leonard DiCaprio pose for the media at the Cannes Film Festival, where their latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has been well received.

Image copyright Zohra Bensemra / Reuters Image caption Ida Daniela Pouadjeu, one of the first wave of girls being trained by professional coaches at the Rails Foot Academy, in Yaounde, Cameroon, uses her anger about people's attitude towards female soccer players every day on the pitch. "I train hard to succeed and to prove them all wrong," she says.

Image copyright Luke MacGregor / EPA Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge show the Queen around the RHS Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Image copyright Thomas Peter / Reuters Image caption A runner competes in the Great Wall Marathon outside Beijing.

Image copyright Scott Barbour / Getty Images Image caption World champion trials rider Jack Field performs the highest recorded back flip on a motorbike, on Melbourne's Eureka Tower.

Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA Image caption Across the UK, voters headed to the polls for the European Parliament elections. Each region has a different number of representatives based on its population - ranging from three MEPs in north-east England, and Northern Ireland, to 10 in the South East.

Image copyright Amit Dave / Reuters Image caption Residents fill containers with water from a municipal corporation tanker on a hot day in Ahmedabad, India.

Image copyright Maxim Shemetov / Reuters Image caption In Moscow, fans of the television show Game of Thrones gathered to watch the final episode.

Image copyright Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images Image caption Thousands of people took part in co-ordinated rallies across the United States to protest against several states passing laws to restrict abortions. Here, people protest outside the Georgia State Capitol building, in Atlanta.

Image copyright Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for Sotheby's Image caption The oldest car to wear the Porsche badge goes on view at Sotheby's in London prior to being auctioned in California. The only surviving 1939 Porsche Type 64 Berlin-Rome, it was the personal car of Ferdinand and Ferry Porsche.

