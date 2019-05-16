Your pictures on the theme of 'baked'

  • 16 May 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "baked".

  • A woman prepares flatbread in an outdoor kiln Ryszard Kosik

    Ryszard Kosik took this picture of a Berber woman preparing bread in a partly abandoned village in Takrouna, Tunisia.

  • A man sunbathes in the sun Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "Done to a turn ..."

  • A colourful array of cakes displayed in a patisserie Andrea Constantinou

    Andrea Constantinou: "Tantalisingly colourful window of a patisserie in Famagusta, Cyprus."

  • A baker leans into a bread oven Alessandra Distefano

    Alessander Distefano: "Baking skills are taken very seriously in Armenia. The end result is absolutely stunning. Freshly baked bread straight out of the oven."

  • A baker sprinkles flour over bread rolls Emily J Davis

    Emily J Davis: "A baker preparing bread rolls. I only had a moment to capture the flour being sprinkled on the rolls."

  • A man prepares food in a street stall fall of snacks Melissa Sophie Bowden

    Melissa Sophie Bowden: "An abundant street stall selling baked snacks piled high and placed in the shade from the hot Delhi sun."

  • A baker places bread into a stone oven Doris Enders

    Doris Enders: "In a medieval market in Germany I watched how the baker put his handmade bread into the stone oven."

  • A glazed piece of pottery with a funny face on it Wendy Coffman

    Wendy Coffman: "One of the many funny creations that have been baked and glazed to perfection in the kiln of our elementary school. Our daughter was thrilled to bring it home."

  • A man takes a nap on the floor Earle Rother

    Earle Rother: "The day was hot and tiring for a tourist in Vidin, Bulgaria." The next theme is "cities" and the deadline for your entries is 21 May 2019. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures", at the bottom of the page.

