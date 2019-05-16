Your pictures on the theme of 'baked'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "baked".
-
Ryszard Kosik
Ryszard Kosik took this picture of a Berber woman preparing bread in a partly abandoned village in Takrouna, Tunisia.
-
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "Done to a turn ..."
-
Andrea Constantinou
Andrea Constantinou: "Tantalisingly colourful window of a patisserie in Famagusta, Cyprus."
-
Alessandra Distefano
Alessander Distefano: "Baking skills are taken very seriously in Armenia. The end result is absolutely stunning. Freshly baked bread straight out of the oven."
-
Emily J Davis
Emily J Davis: "A baker preparing bread rolls. I only had a moment to capture the flour being sprinkled on the rolls."
-
Melissa Sophie Bowden
Melissa Sophie Bowden: "An abundant street stall selling baked snacks piled high and placed in the shade from the hot Delhi sun."
-
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "In a medieval market in Germany I watched how the baker put his handmade bread into the stone oven."
-
Wendy Coffman
Wendy Coffman: "One of the many funny creations that have been baked and glazed to perfection in the kiln of our elementary school. Our daughter was thrilled to bring it home."
-
Earle Rother
Earle Rother: "The day was hot and tiring for a tourist in Vidin, Bulgaria." The next theme is "cities" and the deadline for your entries is 21 May 2019. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures", at the bottom of the page.