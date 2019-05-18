Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Abir Sultan / EPA Image caption Kate Miller-Heidke of Australia (centre) performs during the first semi-final of the 64th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the Expo Tel Aviv, Israel.

Image copyright Amit Dave / Reuters Image caption Women throw earthen pitchers onto the ground in protest against the shortage of drinking water outside the municipal corporation office in Ahmedabad, India.

Image copyright Ilya Naymushin / Reuters Image caption Triplets Natalia, Irina and Tatiana Mironenko rehearse ahead of an exam performance. All three 19-year-old sisters are expected to join the renowned Krasnoyarsk State Academic Dance Company in Siberia after their graduation.

Image copyright Mohamed El-Shane / AFP Image caption Sudanese protesters at a sit-in outside the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum. Sudan has been ruled by a military council since the toppling of President Omar al-Bashir in April, with protesters now demanding a full civilian government.

Image copyright Aaron Chown / PA Image caption A man prunes roses during preparations for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London.

Image copyright Kim Won Jin / AFP Image caption People take part in an annual rice planting event in Nampho City, North Korea. The event takes place every 12 May to mark the occasion in 1971 when late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il planted rice in the area.

Image copyright Regis Duvignau / Reuters Image caption Actor Taron Egerton (right), who plays Elton John in the film Rocketman, poses with the singer at the Cannes Film Festival.

Image copyright Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Image caption Double amputee dog Cora Rose balances on her hind legs at a prisoner therapy program called Pawsitive Change in California.

Image copyright Martin Bernetti / AFP Image caption Fans take pictures as Italy's Lorenzo Bertelli - son of Prada heir Miuccia Prada - steers his vehicle with co-driver Simone Scattolin through stage 12 of the latest round of the World Rally Championships in Chile.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.