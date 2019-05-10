Your pictures on the theme of 'rivers and streams'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "rivers and streams".
Verna Evans
Verna Evans: "The Worshipful Company of Wax Chandlers rowing in choppy conditions on the River Thames on their way to the Tower of London during the Tudor Pull."
Leonardo Fugoso
Leonardo Fugoso: "Kids explore the flooded banks of the Chippewa river in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The river overflows each spring once the snow thaws."
Sally Brown
Sally Brown: "Skógafoss on the Skógá river in Iceland is beautiful during the day and spectacular at night, especially when the aurora decides to dance."
Patrick O'Connor
Patrick O'Connor: "Washing clothes in the icy waters of the Andes, Peru."
Hadi Zitawi
Hadi Zitawi: "I spotted movement in the dirty river water and witnessed a rather small water snake attempting to swallow this fish whole. It was fantastic having the chance to witness the circle of life in action."
Peter Jarrett
Peter Jarrett took this photograph in Vancouver Island, Canada.
Adam Taylor
Adam Taylor: "The backwaters of Alappuzha connect a network of rivers running through Kerala, India. It supports the daily lives of the millions of people who live there. I think this photo captures some small sense of that."
Sam Mackay
Sam Mackay: "This river in Hoi An, Vietnam, burst its banks, and the only way to get around the centre of the town was by boat. If you look closely you can see the water level is almost to the first floor of the buildings."
Rebecca Grimes
Rebecca Grimes: "I took this photo, still wet after finishing our boat tour, just as a rainbow streamed the sky, a bird flew on by, and the roar of the water is heard in reply."
Benjo Salvatierra
Benjo Salvatierra: "The town of Pagsanjan in Laguna, Philippines, is home to the world-famous Pagsanjan Falls, which can be reached through a series of river rapids. The boatmen play a vital role in its tourism and economy."
Esther Johnson
Esther Johnson: "I love the symmetry and industrial feel of the Old Gasworks Bridge over the canal in Oxford."