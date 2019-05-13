Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Maxim Shemetov / Reuters Image caption Russian servicewomen take part in the Moscow Victory Day parade that marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Image copyright Dominic Lipinski / PA Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex presented their new baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world

Image copyright Angela Weiss / AFP Image caption US singer Ciara arrives for the 2019 Met Gala, an annual benefit event for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Image copyright Sanjay Kanojia / AFP Image caption Bharatiya Janata Party supporters attended a rally as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ramped up the rhetoric ahead of Phase VI of India's general election in Allahabad.

Image copyright Tiziana Fabi / AFP Image caption A visitor views part of US artist Martin Puryear's Liberty exhibition during a press preview ahead of the opening of the 58th Venice Biennale international art exhibition in Italy.

Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA Image caption The Flying Scotsman steam train crosses the Forth Bridge on its way from Edinburgh to Inverness during the iconic locomotive's tour of the UK

Image copyright Edwin Bercian / EPA Image caption A woman yells slogans during the March for Dignity in Guatemala City which demands an an end to corruption and persecution.

Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters Image caption Golfer Tiger Woods, who won the Masters golf tournament in April at the age of 43, was presented with America's highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, by President Donald Trump in a White House ceremony.

Image copyright Matthew Childs / Reuters Image caption Lucas Moura scored a dramatic 96th-minute winner to cap an astonishing Tottenham fightback against Ajax and set up an all-English Champions League final against Liverpool.

Image copyright Susana Vera / Reuters Image caption Romania's Simona Halep, currently world number three, beat British number one Johanna Konta at the Madrid Open tennis tournament.

