Your pictures on the theme of 'spur of the moment'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "spur of the moment".
-
Robert Winter
Robert Winter: "One of Myanmar's leg-rowing Inle Lake fishermen tosses his recent catch into his boat."
-
Nikola Cosic
Nikola Cosic: "Sunset over the Cortina d'Ampezzo, Dolomites, or are the Orcs coming?"
-
Oke Oluwasegun
Oke Oluwasegun photographed these athletes in Abeokuta, Nigeria.
-
Richard Derwent
Richard Derwent: "Family fun on our Spanish villa holiday, but someone just had to go and spoil the line-up..."
-
Alice Wright
Alice Wright: "Two of my closest friends, making the most of the warm evening sunshine."
-
Tim Holland
Tim Holland: "Heroic somersault from the promenade into the sea."
-
Richard Fuller
Richard Fuller: "The cowboy was probably revaluating his spur of the moment decision to ride that bronco (horse)."
-
Francis Brown
Francis Brown: "I was cutting through a backstreet in Osaka, when I chanced upon these workmen catching a break." The next theme is "rivers and streams" and the deadline for your entries is 7 May 2019. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures", at the bottom of the page.