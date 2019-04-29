Image copyright AFP

A powerful cyclone has destroyed thousands of homes and killed dozens of people in Mozambique.

Cyclone Kenneth made landfall on Thursday with winds of 220km/h (140mph).

It is predicted the weather system will dump twice as much rainfall as Cyclone Idai, which left more than 900 dead across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe last month.

Pemba, regional capital of Cabo Delgado state, has experienced more than 2m (6.5ft) of rain, turning roads into rivers.

The flood risk was compounded by Kenneth hitting at the end of the rainy season when river levels were already high, the UN's Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) noted.

Flooding has destroyed infrastructure and made aid efforts more complicated.

Cyclone Kenneth has already devastated areas of the island nation of Comoros.

Ocha spokesman Saviano Abreu said the situation in the towns of Macomia and Quissanga was critical, adding that there were also worries for the cut-off island of Ibo.

