Week in pictures: 20-26 April 2019

  • 27 April 2019
A member of the 324 squadron stands with a rifle during the Anzac Day Dawn service. at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia, 25 April 2019. Image copyright Steven Saphore/AAP via REUTERS
Image caption A member of the 324 Squadron stands silently during the Anzac Day Dawn Service at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia.
A person wears an large Easter bonnet in New York City Image copyright Stephanie Keith/ REUTERS
Image caption People wear Easter bonnets for the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City.
A shoe of a victim is seen on the floor after an explosion in the city of Colombo, Sri Lanka. Image copyright Dinuka Liyanawatte/REUTERS
Image caption A victim's shoe is seen in the aftermath of a bombing in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Six blasts took place within a short space of time on Sunday. More than 250 people were killed, making the attacks Sri Lanka's deadliest act of violence since the end of the 26-year civil war in 2009.
Italy's Fabio Fognini celebrates by kissing the trophy after winning the ATP 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters Image copyright Eric Gaillard/REUTERS
Image caption Italy's Fabio Fognini celebrates by kissing the trophy after winning the ATP 1000 Monte Carlo Masters for the first time, with a straight-sets victory over Serbia's Dusan Lajovic.
Scooter parade down the street as they take part in the Manchester St George's Day parade Image copyright Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Image caption At the annual St George's parade, on Bank Holiday Monday in Manchester, England, there were bands, floats, people dressed as knights and people on scooters riding in formation.
A friend of Lyra McKee holds an order of service as she attends the murdered journalist's funeral at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast Image copyright Charles McQuillan/REUTERS
Image caption A friend of Lyra McKee holds an order of service at the murdered journalist's funeral at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast. Ms McKee was shot as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of Londonderry. A dissident republican paramilitary group, the New IRA, claimed responsibility for the shooting.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk past a guard of honour as he arrives at the railway station in the Russian far-eastern city of Vladivostok Image copyright Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters
Image caption The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks past a guard of honour as he arrives in the Russian city of Vladivostok, for his first talks with the Russian president. Vladimir Putin.
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave beside a person in an Easter Bunny costume on the Truman balcony of the White House Image copyright Jonathan Ernst/ REUTERS
Image caption US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave beside a person in an Easter Bunny costume on the Truman balcony of the White House during the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington.
A worker throws out a brightly coloured cloth during a drying process. Image copyright Antara Foto/Mohammad Ayudha/ via REUTERS
Image caption A worker throws a cloth during a drying process at Sukoharjo, near Solo, Central Java province, Indonesia.

