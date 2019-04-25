Your pictures on the theme of 'connections'

  • 25 April 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "connections".

  • A ferry full of people travels along a river in Amazonian Peru Jeremy Morris

    Jeremy Morris: "In Amazonian Peru, the rivers provide the only highways and these ferries serve as the main means of transport. They chug along, day and night, stopping at every other sandbar to pick up or discharge passengers."

  • A person holds a mobile phone that is facing the wrong way up to his ear Doris Enders

    Doris Enders: "How to use modern technology!"

  • An adult and a child stand on a beach looking at the sea as the sun sets Gareth Simpson

    Gareth Simpson: "My children enjoying the sunset on Blackpool Promenade."

  • Trains are pictured parked in the sidings at a station in New York City Emma Pownall

    Emma Pownall: "Trains parked up at a station in New York City. I love the idea of trains connecting you from one place to another."

  • A person stands in front of a collection of airport information screens displaying arrivals and departures Dave Smith

    Dave Smith photographed a person standing in front of a collection of airport information screens displaying arrivals and departures "We have all been this passenger," he says.

  • Two people sit on a bench to have a conversation Matthew Jeanes

    Matthew Jeanes: "I saw these two men sitting down to chat in the central square of the city of Bolu in Turkey."

  • A mass of communication and power cables strung above the street keeping the city connected Ian Atkinson

    Ian Atkinson: "On a recent trip to Thailand we were in the wonderful city of Bangkok, where we observed the complexity of the infrastructure keeping the city connected."

  • A moth is pictured alongside a model jet that looks similar Roger Warren

    Finally, a moth that looks a lot like this model jet, sent in by Roger Warren. The next theme is "spur of the moment" and the deadline for your entries is 30 April 2019. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures", at the bottom of the page.

