Your pictures on the theme of 'connections'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "connections".
-
Jeremy Morris
Jeremy Morris: "In Amazonian Peru, the rivers provide the only highways and these ferries serve as the main means of transport. They chug along, day and night, stopping at every other sandbar to pick up or discharge passengers."
-
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "How to use modern technology!"
-
Gareth Simpson
Gareth Simpson: "My children enjoying the sunset on Blackpool Promenade."
-
Emma Pownall
Emma Pownall: "Trains parked up at a station in New York City. I love the idea of trains connecting you from one place to another."
-
Dave Smith
Dave Smith photographed a person standing in front of a collection of airport information screens displaying arrivals and departures "We have all been this passenger," he says.
-
Matthew Jeanes
Matthew Jeanes: "I saw these two men sitting down to chat in the central square of the city of Bolu in Turkey."
-
Ian Atkinson
Ian Atkinson: "On a recent trip to Thailand we were in the wonderful city of Bangkok, where we observed the complexity of the infrastructure keeping the city connected."
-
Roger Warren
Finally, a moth that looks a lot like this model jet, sent in by Roger Warren.