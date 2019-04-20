Association of Photographers' awards shortlist revealed

The Association of Photographers (AOP) has announced the shortlist of photos for its annual awards, with 240 finalists going on display in London.

The photos have been chosen from more than 2,000 entries in various categories, with the winners announced on 14 May.

Here is a selection of images from the shortlist with captions by the photographers.

Image copyright Louise Hagger Image caption Louise Hagger: "My personal series Exploring Deliciousness is a personal collaboration with food stylist Lucy-Ruth Hathaway and set designer Kerry Hughes, which explores imperfect pairings and the way we view what is delicious."

Image copyright Simon Burch Image caption Simon Burch: "Pendine Sands in Wales has been an historic location for car and motorcycle land speed record attempts for nearly 100 years, with Malcolm Campbell being the first person to set a land speed record in 1924."

Image copyright Charlie Clift Image caption Charlie Clift: "I was asked to photograph Lynn Barber with her cat Tyger for The Sunday Times Magazine. True to Lynn's warning, Tyger did not want to be photographed. We managed to get one appearance on set thanks to the cocaine-like properties of cat treats."

Image copyright Matt Davis Image caption Matt Davis: "I noticed the chap with binoculars on my way to Blackpool beach last summer. He looked interesting so, I asked if I could take his picture. He hardly noticed me. It wasn't until I started shooting that I realised a small crowd was starting to gather. A swimmer was being rescued after getting stranded at sea."

Image copyright Peter Dazeley Image caption Peter Dazeley: "This image was photographed to illustrate the problem of domestic violence, using the anonymity of a spooky cracked antique doll's face."

Image copyright Rob Lawson Image caption Rob Lawson: "It's Murphy's law in a glass; true bartending entropy! There's conflict between the elements of the drink for space. The splash and the smoke are having it out, but within the compositional chaos, there's a definite beauty."

Image copyright Richard Durkin Image caption Richard Durkin: "This image was taken in the popular tourist city of Takayama in the mountainous Hida region of Gifu Prefecture in central Japan."

Image copyright Hannah Maule-ffinch Image caption Hannah Maule-ffinch: "The Barracks of Belgrade is part of an ongoing project covering the refugee crisis in Europe. Nearly 2,000 migrants, mainly from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, were living in a series of large brick warehouses known as the Barracks, tucked away behind the city's main transport hub."

Image copyright Dean Northcott Image caption Dean Northcott: "The freedom and joy of the wonderful and short-lived British summer is captured in this image of 11-year-old Max seemingly floating in his garden as the sun sets in late August."

Image copyright Alexander Rhind Image caption Alexander Rhind: "This image was taken from a wider series focusing on the Penzance water polo team as they play at the beautiful Jubilee Lido in Penzance. Perched right on the sea wall, the evening light bounces around the pool."

Image copyright Sam Robinson Image caption Sam Robinson: "This is a personal series of images challenging the traditional stereotypes of beauty and portrait photography."

The finalists can be seen for free at Lobby, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, until 31 May.