Your pictures on the theme of 'performance'

  • 18 April 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "performance".

  • Brightly dressed Oompah band member are hysterical as they hold their brass instruments Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "Wrong note perhaps? Oompah band members collapse in a fit of giggles..."

  • Motorcyclists ride in a ring performance Shikha Sood

    Shika Sood: "Daredevil motorcyclists ride into the well of death."

  • An Elvis impersonator dressed in frills holding a microphone to his lips Philippa Huber

    Philippa Huber: "An Elvis impersonator serenading me on Brighton pier, Easter weekend 2018."

  • Wire artists gaze at each other as they balance on a wire Ian Burr

    Ian Burr: "These wire artists formed a captivating show during the 2017 Riverside Festival in Stockton-on-Tees, showing grace and emotion that gripped the crowd."

  • Two men perform a martial arts sequence, one draws his knife as the other leaps high into the air, splitting his legs apart as to avoid it Vinod Thomas

    Vinod Thomas: "Kalaripayattu is an ancient martial art which originated in Kerala, India. It is mostly focused on defending oneself against an enemy."

  • A woman stretches her leg on the railings in a park dokyo dokyo jr

    Dokyo Dokyo Jr: "This lady stretches as she prepares for her daily morning tai chi in Hong Kong."

  • Two performers dance the flamenco Rob Barker

    Rob Barker: "This is a flamenco performance in Seville for my 60th birthday present. It was the most intense, thrilling and unnerving piece of theatre I have ever experienced."

  • A performer is covered in green face paint with detail around their eyes and forehead. They are also wearing a jewelled headpiece Keith Madden

    Keith Madden: "We went to a Kathakali performance while on holiday in Cochin, India. Luckily we were allowed cameras so I managed to take this close-up of one of the performers. It shows the heavy make-up and costume required to be put on for every performance."

  • A man leans his chin onto a drum as he plays it, he is elated Elisa Decker

    Elisa Decker: "Haitian Vodou drummer Frisner Augustin, 1979, New York City. He was one of a kind." The next theme is "connections" and the deadline for your entries is 23 April 2019. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures", at the bottom of the page.

