Your pictures on the theme of 'Mirror mirror'

  • 10 April 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "Mirror mirror".

  • A bluebird is confused by its own reflection in a car wing mirror Deborah Roy

    Deborah Roy: "This bluebird is defending his territory against the bluebird in the mirror."

  • Mirrored sunglasses on the back on a man's head Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "He must be a teacher; he's got eyes in the back of his head."

  • A young boy looks at his reflection as he has his hair cut in a makeshift salon on the street Heiri Klein

    Heiri Klein: "Two chairs and a mirror is all it takes to make a hair salon."

  • A broken mirror reflects the sun setting over the sea. Anthony Amorosi

    Anthony Amorosi: "I brought a large cracked mirror to the beach. When I bent the mirror, it gave a great distorted stained-glass effect."

  • A monkey stares at its reflection on a broken piece of mirror Prerna Jain

    Prerna Jain: "A monkey looking at its reflection in a broken piece of mirror carelessly thrown by a passer-by."

  • A woman does her mascara in the mirror Amy Humphreys

    Amy Humphreys: "My girlfriend, Courtney, getting ready for our last night with family before heading off to New Zealand for a year."

  • A camel, a man and two children are reflected through a pool of water Anil Tulsi

    Anil Tulsi: "A camel-selling festival last November in Pushkar, India."

  • A woman's face is reflected through a mirror on an art installation Becky Hamilton

    Becky Hamilton: "I love how the technicolour top emphasises the lightheartedness of the scene, despite the deadpan face."

