Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP Image caption At a candle-lit vigil in Kigali, Rwanda's president said the country had become "a family once again", while marking the 25th anniversary of the genocide which killed 800,000 people. Rwandans will mourn for 100 days, the time it took for about a tenth of the country's population to be massacred in 1994.

Image copyright Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters Image caption Rohingya refugees from Myanmar play Chinlone, their country's favourite sport, at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

Image copyright Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters Image caption UK Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel embrace in Berlin, after meeting to discuss Brexit.

Image copyright Zurab Kurtsikdze/EPA Image caption Bernardin Kingue Matam of France in action during the men's 67kg category final at the European Weightlifting Championships in Batumi, Georgia.

Image copyright Simon Dawson/Reuters Image caption Women taking part in London Hat Week pose for pictures.

Image copyright Brendan McDermid/Reuters Image caption A trader at the New York Stock Exchange peers from behind his screen.

Image copyright Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Image caption The crews of Cambridge University celebrate after winning the Men's and Women's Boat Races against Oxford University on the River Thames in London.

Image copyright Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP Image caption Demonstrators are reflected in a sculpture during the latest 'yellow vest' protest in Paris. The French President Emmanuel Macron says cutting taxes must be a priority, in response to a national debate that focused on the protesters' grievances over his government's economic policies.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.