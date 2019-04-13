In Pictures

Week in pictures: 6-12 April 2019

  • 13 April 2019

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A person holds a candle during a night vigil and prayer at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali Image copyright Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP
Image caption At a candle-lit vigil in Kigali, Rwanda's president said the country had become "a family once again", while marking the 25th anniversary of the genocide which killed 800,000 people. Rwandans will mourn for 100 days, the time it took for about a tenth of the country's population to be massacred in 1994.
Rohingya refugees play Chinlone Image copyright Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
Image caption Rohingya refugees from Myanmar play Chinlone, their country's favourite sport, at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel kisses British Prime Minister Theresa May Image copyright Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters
Image caption UK Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel embrace in Berlin, after meeting to discuss Brexit.
Bernardin Kingue Matam in action Image copyright Zurab Kurtsikdze/EPA
Image caption Bernardin Kingue Matam of France in action during the men's 67kg category final at the European Weightlifting Championships in Batumi, Georgia.
Participants pose for photographs as they take part in a Hat Walk Image copyright Simon Dawson/Reuters
Image caption Women taking part in London Hat Week pose for pictures.
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange Image copyright Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Image caption A trader at the New York Stock Exchange peers from behind his screen.
The crews of Cambridge University celebrate Image copyright Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Image caption The crews of Cambridge University celebrate after winning the Men's and Women's Boat Races against Oxford University on the River Thames in London.
Demonstrators are reflected in a sculpture during yellow vest protest in Paris Image copyright Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP
Image caption Demonstrators are reflected in a sculpture during the latest 'yellow vest' protest in Paris. The French President Emmanuel Macron says cutting taxes must be a priority, in response to a national debate that focused on the protesters' grievances over his government's economic policies.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

