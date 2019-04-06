In Pictures

Week in pictures: 30 March - 5 April 2019

  • 6 April 2019

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A Buckingham Palace staff member poses with Queen Victoria's Stuart Ball costume at the press preview of Queen Victoria's Palace which goes on public display from July 20 at the Summer Opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 2 April 2019. Image copyright Hannah McKay/REUTERS
Image caption A Buckingham Palace staff member poses with Queen Victoria's Stuart Ball costume at the preview of a new exhibition exploring the life of Queen Victoria, which will open in July as part of the Summer Opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace, London.
People carry a national flag as they celebrate on the streets after Algeria"s President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has submitted his resignation, in Algiers, Algeria, 2 April 2019. Image copyright Ramzi Boudina/REUTERS
Image caption People carry a national flag as they celebrate on the streets of Algiers after Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika submitted his resignation. Mr Bouteflika, who has been in power for 20 years, had already dropped plans to seek a fifth term as opposition to his rule grew.
A collage by French artist JR in the courtyard of the Louvre, Paris, 30 March 2019. Image copyright JR-ART. net / AFP
Image caption A giant collage by French artist JR, in the courtyard of the Louvre in Paris, was unveiled to mark the 30th birthday of the gallery's glass pyramid. However, within only a few hours it had been torn to shreds by visitors walking over it.
Supporters of AK Party gesture in Istanbul, Turkey April 1, 2019. Image copyright Kemal Aslan/REUTERS
Image caption Supporters of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party gesture after voting in the municipal elections. The AKP is contesting a slim victory by the opposition CHP (Republican People's Party) in the country's biggest city, Istanbul.
People mourn for rapper Nipsey Hussle on 1 April 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Image copyright David McNew/Getty Images
Image caption People mourn for rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles, California. The Grammy-nominated artist was shot in front of the Marathon Clothing store he founded in 2017 on the day he was scheduled to meet with the Los Angeles Police Department to discuss ways of stopping gang violence.
Migrants and refugees, who say that they seek to travel onward to northern Europe, scuffle with police officers near the town of Diavata in northern Greece. 5 April 2019. Image copyright Alexandros Avramidis/REUTERS
Image caption Migrants and refugees who say that they seek to travel onwards to northern Europe, scuffle with police officers near the town of Diavata in northern Greece.
Dervish dancers performs during an event titled "the Festival of the Syrian Bread held at Khan Asaad Basha in the old city of Damascus, Syria, on 1 April 2019. Image copyright YOUSSEF BADAWI/EPA
Image caption Dervish dancers perform during an event titled the Festival of the Syrian Bread, held at Khan Asaad Basha, in the old city of Damascus, to commemorate the Syrian New Year.
Competitors race in the under-16 boys steeplechase during the Australian Track and Field Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre on 3 April 2019 in Sydney, Australia. Image copyright Matt King/Getty Images
Image caption Competitors race in the under-16 boys steeplechase during the Australian Track and Field Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre in Australia.

