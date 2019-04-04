In Pictures

Seaside towns: Your photos

  • 4 April 2019

UK seaside towns come in all shapes and sizes.

Here is a selection of your photos.

Beach huts. Credit: Eliza Rodger-Brown/ (@elizarb65 Image copyright Eliza Rodger-Brown/ (@elizarb65
Image caption Eliza Rodger-Brown, from Colchester, loves Mersea Island beach, in Essex. "I often take myself off there to walk and beach-comb," she says.
Fish and chips restaurant on Cleethorpes pier. Credit: Alison Bessey Image copyright Alison Bessey
Image caption Alison Bessey, from Birmingham, has an appetite for Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire. "We visit often and have family working hard there to make it the lovely place it is," she says.
Hunstanton beach. Credit: Rebecca Barber/ @barber_becs Image copyright Rebecca Barber/ @barber_becs
Image caption Rebecca Barber, from Whittlesey, near Peterborough, sent us this picture of Hunstanton beach, in Norfolk. "Hunstanton always feels like going home. It's our favourite place to holiday as a family, every year if we can, with our dog," she says.
North Pier, Blackpool Image copyright Paul Ashworth
Image caption Paul Ashworth, from Burnley, is a fan of the North West resort of Blackpool. "I love Blackpool for the variety there. The whole town caters for every taste," he says.
All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

