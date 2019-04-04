Your pictures on the theme of 'departure'

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "departure".

  • Hawksbill turtle swimming in Indonesia Dan Shipp

    Dan Shipp: "At a little over one month old, this hawksbill turtle takes its first few strokes into a new life in open water. It has just departed the safety of an Indonesian turtle hatchery."

  • A car driving through autumnal trees Sergio Campanile

    Sergio Campanile: "Going south, taken during the autumn in North Bay, Ontario, Canada."

  • An underground train passes by in a blur Mark Georgiou

    Mark Georgiou: "Where better to start a trip than on London Underground?"

  • Airport concourse, Hong Kong Leonardo Fugoso

    Leonardo Fugoso: "Airport life in Hong Kong. While one arrives, the others leave."

  • A peahen and chicks Prerna Jain

    Prerna Jain: "A peahen departs with her chicks following behind her."

  • Two horse riders on a country lane Mark Humphryes

    Mark Humphryes: "Leaving for a hack on Ashdown Forest. East Sussex, England."

  • A conservation worker holds a bald eagle during a public demonstration Sasha Couvrette

    Sasha Couvrette: "A conservation officer prepares for lift-off, as a bald eagle spreads its wings during a public demonstration."

  • A view of a row planes through another plane's window Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "As we were taxiing from stand to runway, our plane passed a perfectly lined up row of tails."

  • Fishermen load their boat with nets Pól Ó Móráin

    Pól Ó Móráin: "On Uppuveli Beach near Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, local fishermen continue the tradition of fishing from small boats."

  • A snail on a path Andrea Constantinou

    A slow departure, shot by Andrea Constantinou in Grammiko Park in Nicosia, Cyprus. The next theme is "mirror mirror" and the deadline for your entries is 9 April 2019. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures", at the bottom of the page.

