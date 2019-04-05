In Pictures

In pictures: Capturing a tumultuous time for Westminster

  • 5 April 2019

The House of Commons has been the scene of dramatic and highly charged exchanges in recent months as MPs debate the best way forward for the UK's Brexit strategy.

Marathon late-night sittings have become the norm and a number of historic votes have meant all eyes have been on Westminster.

This year marks 30 years since video cameras were installed in the Commons to allow the public to watch debates unfold on television.

Key days like the Budget have also been captured by official Commons photographers since 2016, but recently more regular access has been given.

Here is a selection of some of the most striking images from recent weeks:

Theresa May speaking in the House of Commons Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy
Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May during her statement to the Commons on the EU Council on 25 March
Jeremy Corbyn speaks in the House of Commons Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy
Image caption Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the Brexit extension debate on 14 March
Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister's Questions Image copyright UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor
Image caption Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister's Questions on 20 March
Theresa May and her front bench Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy
Image caption Theresa May and her front bench during Prime Minister's Questions on 20 March
Speaker John Bercow gives directions Image copyright UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
Image caption Speaker John Bercow gives directions on 25 March
Theresa May gives a speech Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy
Image caption Theresa May speaking on 27 March
Jeremy Corbyn speaks in the House of Commons Image copyright UK Parliament / Mark Duffy
Image caption Jeremy Corbyn speaking on 29 March
Anna Soubry speaks in the House of Commons Image copyright UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor
Image caption Anna Soubry, member of the The Independent Group, speaks during the second debate ahead of the so-called indicative votes, on 1 April
Ed Miliband speaks in the House of Commons Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy
Image caption Labour MP Ed Miliband speaks at Prime Minister's Questions on 20 March
MPs listen in the House of Commons Image copyright UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
Image caption MPs listen to Theresa May's statement on the EU Council on 25 March
A wide shot of the House of Commons Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy
Image caption A wide shot of the House of Commons on 27 March
Theresa May and her cabinet in the House of Commons Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy
Image caption Theresa May and her front bench on 3 April
MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle speaks during Prime Minister's Questions Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy
Image caption Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle speaks during Prime Minister's Questions on 20 March
Speaker John Bercow flanked by Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn Image copyright UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
Image caption Speaker John Bercow flanked by Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn, on 27 March
MP Jess Phillips speaks during the Prime Minister's Statement on the EU Council Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy
Image caption Labour MP Jess Phillips speaks during the Prime Minister's Statement on the EU Council, on 25 March
MPs in the House of Commons Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy
Image caption MPs during the Brexit extension vote on 14 March
View of MPS in the House of Commons Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy
Image caption The House of Commons on 29 March

