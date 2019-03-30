Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP Image caption Women wash in Beira, Mozambique, where floodwaters continue to cause problems for residents following Cyclone Idai which tore through southern Africa more than a week ago. The number of people declared dead continues to rise and some 1.7 million people are said to be affected across southern Africa, with no electricity or running water in areas where homes have been swept away and roads destroyed by the floods.

Image copyright Mark Ralston/AFP Image caption Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft are parked on the tarmac in California after being grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes in the past five months. Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the accidents.

Image copyright Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters Image caption Britain's royal family have been busy this week. Here Prince Charles is seen with Peter, a blue iguana, at the Queen Elizabeth II Royal Botanic Park during a royal tour of the Cayman Islands.

Image copyright Eddie Mulholland/Pool via Reuters Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge, meanwhile, spent time playing in a den built by Beaver Scouts at the Scouts' headquarters in Gilwell Park, Essex.

Image copyright Carlos Sanchez/AP Image caption Mexican authorities raised the alert level for the Popocatepetl volcano to indicate the increasing intensity of the explosions. A massive column of gas and ash was sent 2,500m (8,200ft) above the volcano's crater and then dispersed to the southeast.

Image copyright Don Arnold/Wireimage Image caption Dancers form the Sydney Dance Company perform during a media preview to mark its 50th Anniversary.

Image copyright Peter Nicholls/Reuters Image caption Conservative Party Chief Whip Julian Smith reaches for his dropped phone as he sits inside his car outside Downing Street. The week in Parliament was dominated by debate on Britain's exit from the European Union.

Image copyright Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Image caption Actor Chris Pratt gets slimed while accepting the Best Butt-Kicker award for Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom at the Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Image copyright Neil Hall/EPA Image caption A gallery assistant poses with a 1969 CF Martin D35 guitar that belongs to Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour. The guitarist is selling more than 120 of his personal guitars with the proceeds going to charity.

Image copyright Marco Bertorello/AFP Image caption Juventus players celebrate their 1-0 victory over Fiorentina at the end of the Women's Serie A football match in Turin.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.