Your pictures on the theme of 'sparkle'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "sparkle".
-
Mike Frederickson
Mike Frederickson: "This glistening anemone caught my eye at the Coral Reefs of the World exhibit at the California Academy of Sciences."
-
Elisa Decker
Elisa Decker: "This young girl lit up the night as she twirled across the street."
-
Hugh Mcaninch
Hugh Mcaninch: "I thought that the picture caught everything that sparkled in one view - the fresh mountain snow in the distance, clearing rain clouds, stunning rainbow, clear blue sky and the vibrant spring greenery."
-
Naseeramuneer Koya
Naseeramuneer Koya: "Celebrations with fireworks at home in Kerala, India. A play of light, smoke, sound and a lot of joy."
-
VITALIS VASYLIUS
Vitalis Vasylius: "Myriads of stars."
-
Jane Sayliss
Jane Sayliss: "A very sparkly picture of my lovely daughter Lucy enjoying her hen party, possibly the most sparkly dress I have ever seen!"
-
Anja Slomba
Anja Slomba: "The sun shone on the sea and created sparks dancing on the water."
-
Abigail Hinchcliffe
Abigail Hinchcliffe: "Seen while doing a walking tour of the International Public Arts Festival In Salt River South Africa." The next theme is "departure" and the deadline for your entries is 2 April 2019. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures", at the bottom of the page.