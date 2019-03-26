In pictures: Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall visit Cuba
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have made history by becoming the first members of the Royal Family to visit Cuba in an official capacity.
The couple landed in Havana on Sunday. Here are a few highlights from the three-day visit.
