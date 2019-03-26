In pictures: Sony World Photography Awards shortlist
- 26 March 2019
The shortlist for the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards Professional competition has been announced.
All shortlisted series will be exhibited as part of the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition at Somerset House, London, from 18 April until 6 May 2019.
The winners will be announced on 17 April 2019.
All photographs courtesy 2019 Sony World Photography Awards