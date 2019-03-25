Scott Walker, who has died aged 76, was a teen heartthrob with The Walker Brothers. But he walked away from the fame and launched an experimental and influential solo career.

Image caption The Walker Brothers - Scott (left), John (centre) and Gary (right) - at Lime Grove Studios

Image caption Walker - whose real name was Scott Engel - played bass guitar and sang

The Walker Brothers - Scott, John and Gary - formed in California but relocated to the UK. There the trio, who were not real brothers, found fame.

Scott Walker became a reluctant pop idol whose distinctive baritone voice featured on such hits as The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore, Make It Easy On Yourself and No Regrets.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Walker Brothers on Top of the Pops in 1965

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scott Walker on the set of Thank Your Lucky Stars

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Walker Brothers on Thank Your Lucky Stars in 1965

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scott Walker signs an autograph in London before flying to Russia in 1967

At the height of their fame, the Walker Brothers were greeted by screaming fans everywhere they went.

But Walker went on to shun the limelight, leaving the band at the height of its success and becoming one of music's most influential singer-songwriters.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scott Walker walked away from his teen idol and heartthrob image

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption He left the band in 1967 at the height of their fame

In the 1970s, The Walker Brothers reunited for their last album together.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Walker Brothers in Denmark in 1975

Walker went on to release a series of solo albums, including Scott, Scott 2, Scott 3 and Scott 4.

Other records included Climate of Hunter, Tilt and The Drift. He also produced Pulp's 2001 album We Love Life.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scott Walker inspired a string of artists

Walker's music inspired such artists as Radiohead and Brian Eno and was celebrated in 2017 with a Proms concert at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Last year he wrote and produced the score for the film Vox Lux, starring Natalie Portman and Jude Law.

Image copyright Jamie Hawkesworth Image caption Walker's record label used this photo of the singer when announcing his death

