Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Rupak De Chowdhuri / REUTERS Image caption A woman reacts as devotees apply coloured powder on her face during celebrations for Holi outside a temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, India.

Image copyright Siphiwe Sibeko / REUTERS Image caption A child is transported on a fridge during floods following Cyclone Idai, outside Beira, Mozambique. Some 15,000 people still need to be rescued from the devastation caused by the cyclone.

Image copyright Andrew Hasson / Getty Images Image caption A day-old lamb exploring new surroundings on the vernal equinox - considered the first day of spring - at Coombes Farm in Lancing, England.

Image copyright Charles McQuillan / Getty Images Image caption Revellers prepare for the Saint Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland. According to legend Saint Patrick used the three-leaved shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity to Irish pagans in the 5th century.

Image copyright Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images Image caption New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugs a female member of the Muslim community in Wellington. Ms Ardern has called for a global fight to root out racist right-wing ideology following last week's deadly attack on two mosques in Christchurch.

Image copyright Dylan Martinez / REUTERS Image caption A gallery assistant looks at a fresco during the reopening of The Painted Hall, Old Royal Navy College in Greenwich, London. The highly-decorated ceiling had its first major restoration in more than half a century.

Image copyright Ahmed Jadallah / REUTERS Image caption Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Nowruz Day, a festival marking the first day of spring and the new year, in the town of Akra, near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq

Image copyright Phil Noble / Getty Images Image caption Prince Charles holds a Saint Vincent parrot at the Botanical Gardens in Kingstown during a visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are on a Royal visit to the Caribbean.

Image copyright Navesh Chitrakar / REUTERS Image caption Monks with lit candles attend an event to spread the message of "world peace through inner peace" in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Image copyright Brian Snyder / REUTERS Image caption Audience members listen as Democratic US presidential candidate and former US Representative Beto O'Rourke speaks at a campaign stop at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire. In his first day of campaigning the Texas Democrat raised $6.1m (£4.6m), the largest of any 2020 candidate so far.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.