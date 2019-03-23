In Pictures

Week in pictures: 16 - 22 March 2019

  • 23 March 2019

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A woman reacts as devotees apply coloured powder on her face during celebrations for Holi outside a temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, 21 March 2019. Image copyright Rupak De Chowdhuri / REUTERS
Image caption A woman reacts as devotees apply coloured powder on her face during celebrations for Holi outside a temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, India.
A child is transported on a fridge during floods after Cyclone Idai, in Buzi, outside Beira, Mozambique, 21 March 2019. Image copyright Siphiwe Sibeko / REUTERS
Image caption A child is transported on a fridge during floods following Cyclone Idai, outside Beira, Mozambique. Some 15,000 people still need to be rescued from the devastation caused by the cyclone.
A day-old lamb exploring new surroundings on the vernal equinox, considered the first day of spring, on 20 March 2019 at Coombes Farm in Lancing, England. Image copyright Andrew Hasson / Getty Images
Image caption A day-old lamb exploring new surroundings on the vernal equinox - considered the first day of spring - at Coombes Farm in Lancing, England.
Revellers attend the Saint Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland. Image copyright Charles McQuillan / Getty Images
Image caption Revellers prepare for the Saint Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland. According to legend Saint Patrick used the three-leaved shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity to Irish pagans in the 5th century.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugs a female member of the Muslim community on 17 March 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand. Image copyright Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images
Image caption New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugs a female member of the Muslim community in Wellington. Ms Ardern has called for a global fight to root out racist right-wing ideology following last week's deadly attack on two mosques in Christchurch.
A gallery assistant poses beside a fresco during the reopening of The Painted Hall, Old Royal Navy College in London, Britain, 20 March 2019. Image copyright Dylan Martinez / REUTERS
Image caption A gallery assistant looks at a fresco during the reopening of The Painted Hall, Old Royal Navy College in Greenwich, London. The highly-decorated ceiling had its first major restoration in more than half a century.
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Nowruz Day, a festival marking the first day of spring and the new year, in the town of Akra., near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq. Image copyright Ahmed Jadallah / REUTERS
Image caption Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Nowruz Day, a festival marking the first day of spring and the new year, in the town of Akra, near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales holds a Saint Vincent parrot during his visit to the Botanical Gardens during a visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines on March 20, 2019 in Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Image copyright Phil Noble / Getty Images
Image caption Prince Charles holds a Saint Vincent parrot at the Botanical Gardens in Kingstown during a visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are on a Royal visit to the Caribbean.
Monks with lit candles attend an event to spread the message of "world peace through inner peace" in Kathmandu, Nepal, 16 March 2019. Image copyright Navesh Chitrakar / REUTERS
Image caption Monks with lit candles attend an event to spread the message of "world peace through inner peace" in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Audience members listen as Democratic 2020 US presidential candidate and former US Representative Beto O'Rourke speaks at a campaign stop at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire, 19 March 2019. Image copyright Brian Snyder / REUTERS
Image caption Audience members listen as Democratic US presidential candidate and former US Representative Beto O'Rourke speaks at a campaign stop at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire. In his first day of campaigning the Texas Democrat raised $6.1m (£4.6m), the largest of any 2020 candidate so far.

