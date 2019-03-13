Image copyright PA

Despite windy weather, Ladies Day at Cheltenham Festival saw a colourful display of fun, fashion and fascinators at the racecourse.

While the relaxed dress code suggests dressing according to the weather, the second day of the festival saw many racegoers turning out in fabulous finery.

This year, the festival opened its best dressed competition to both men and women, with guidelines stating that a panel would judge entrants on their "style, originality and how well they have added a splash of colour to their outfit".

Here is a selection of some of the eye-catching outfits from the day.

