Your pictures on the theme of 'tactile'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "tactile".
Melissa Turowski
Melissa Turowski: "Bubble wrap that came with my books delivered on Monday here in Inverness, Scotland."
Liz Wingham
Liz Wingham: "Primary school children are wowed by the feel of a sheep's fleece during a mobile farm visit to their school in Salford, England."
Ian Atkinson
Ian Atkinson: "I shot this at Pacific Park, Santa Monica. Apart from the obvious bravery, I was impressed at the reliance on touch which they were both using to complete the move - it's as if the girl is feeling her way to safety."
Richard Hancock
Richard Hancock: "When they were very young, the puppy would not dare to go close to the kitten!"
Guled Jama
Guled Jama: "Holding hands. A young couple kicking back and enjoying the afternoon sun."
Patricia Cogram
Patricia Cogram: "Workers fill sacks at a coffee plantation in Kenya."
Alejandro Vergara
Alejandro Vergara captured this shot of a drummer with bandaged fingers in Cleveland, Ohio. The next theme is "Wonderful world" and the deadline for your entries is 12 March. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures", at the bottom of the page.