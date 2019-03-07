Your pictures on the theme of 'tactile'

  • 7 March 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "tactile".

  • A close-up shot of some bubble wrap packaging Melissa Turowski

    Melissa Turowski: "Bubble wrap that came with my books delivered on Monday here in Inverness, Scotland."

  • Children feel a sheep's fleece during a mobile farm visit to their school Liz Wingham

    Liz Wingham: "Primary school children are wowed by the feel of a sheep's fleece during a mobile farm visit to their school in Salford, England."

  • People practising on a trapeze Ian Atkinson

    Ian Atkinson: "I shot this at Pacific Park, Santa Monica. Apart from the obvious bravery, I was impressed at the reliance on touch which they were both using to complete the move - it's as if the girl is feeling her way to safety."

  • A cat and a dog resting on each other Richard Hancock

    Richard Hancock: "When they were very young, the puppy would not dare to go close to the kitten!"

  • A young couple sitting, holding hands Guled Jama

    Guled Jama: "Holding hands. A young couple kicking back and enjoying the afternoon sun."

  • Workers fill sacks at a coffee plantation in Kenya. Patricia Cogram

    Patricia Cogram: "Workers fill sacks at a coffee plantation in Kenya."

  • Drummer with bandaged fingers playing live in Cleveland, Ohio, USA. Alejandro Vergara

    Alejandro Vergara captured this shot of a drummer with bandaged fingers in Cleveland, Ohio. The next theme is "Wonderful world" and the deadline for your entries is 12 March. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures", at the bottom of the page.

