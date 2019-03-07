In Pictures

Samba and sequins: Rio carnival in pictures

  • 7 March 2019

Brazil's most famous carnival celebrations have taken place in Rio de Janeiro.

More than 70,000 people gathered at the city's huge concrete arena known as the Sambadrome, where samba schools compete to be crowned carnival champions.

Members of the samba school of the Grupo Especial Paraiso do Tuiuti take part in the traditional carnival parade at Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early 05 March 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption More than a dozen elite samba schools paraded on Sunday and Monday
Members of Unidos de Vila Isabel Samba School perform during the parade at 2019 Brazilian Carnival at Sapucai Sambadrome on March 04, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The schools aim to dazzle both judges and audiences with ornate costumes and big routines
Members of the samba school of the Grupo Especial Especial Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel take part in the traditional carnival parade at Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early 05 March 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Each school is judged on elements such as choreography, atmosphere, organisation and singing
Members of Unidos de Vila Isabel Samba School perform during the parade at 2019 Brazilian Carnival at Sapucai Sambadrome on March 04, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Some schools featured the country's indigenous communities this year
Members of Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel samba school perform during the second night of Rio"s Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on March 5, 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Despite reduced city subsidies, the samba schools still managed to put on a good show
Members of the samba school of the Grupo Especial Mocidade Alegre take part in the traditional carnival parade at Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 05 March 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption One dancer was inspired by Charlie Chaplin in his costume
Anielle Silva (2-R), sister of murdered council woman Marielle Franco, takes part in the Vila Isabel samba school parade during the second night of Rio"s Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on March 4, 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption This float was an homage to Marielle Franco, a black city councillor and human rights activist from one of the city's poor favela districts who was shot dead last year
Revellers from Vila Isabel samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 4, 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The competition between samba schools is fierce, with each school trying to outdo the next one
A member of Unidos de Vila Isabel Samba School performs during the parade at 2019 Brazilian Carnival at Sapucai Sambadrome on March 04, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Newspaper O Globo says the event is "another way of crying and protesting: we are alive!"
A performer dances during Mangueira performance at the Rio de Janeiro Carnival at Sambodromo on March 4, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Some seven million people were expected overall at what is said to be one of the world's largest street parties

