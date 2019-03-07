Brazil's most famous carnival celebrations have taken place in Rio de Janeiro.

More than 70,000 people gathered at the city's huge concrete arena known as the Sambadrome, where samba schools compete to be crowned carnival champions.

Image copyright EPA Image caption More than a dozen elite samba schools paraded on Sunday and Monday

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The schools aim to dazzle both judges and audiences with ornate costumes and big routines

Image copyright EPA Image caption Each school is judged on elements such as choreography, atmosphere, organisation and singing

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some schools featured the country's indigenous communities this year

Image copyright AFP Image caption Despite reduced city subsidies, the samba schools still managed to put on a good show

Image copyright EPA Image caption One dancer was inspired by Charlie Chaplin in his costume

Image copyright AFP Image caption This float was an homage to Marielle Franco, a black city councillor and human rights activist from one of the city's poor favela districts who was shot dead last year

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The competition between samba schools is fierce, with each school trying to outdo the next one

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Newspaper O Globo says the event is "another way of crying and protesting: we are alive!"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some seven million people were expected overall at what is said to be one of the world's largest street parties

