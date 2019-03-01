In Pictures

In pictures: Storms prompt California super bloom

  • 1 March 2019
A woman sits in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore, California Image copyright Reuters

A super bloom of wild poppies has appeared near Lake Elsinore, in California, following weeks of heavy rain.

Hillsides in the area, to the south east of Los Angeles, are covered in swathes of the orange and gold wildflowers.

The bloom is in stark contrast to last year's devastating wildfires, when thousands of local residents were evacuated. Recent storms saw further evacuations in the area.

Visitors have been taking advantage of the spectacular natural phenomenon to take floral-themed selfies.

A super bloom of poppies is seen in Lake Elsinore, California Image copyright Reuters
A couple takes a selfie photo in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore, California Image copyright Reuters
A super bloom of poppies is seen in Lake Elsinore, California Image copyright Reuters
People walk in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore, California Image copyright Reuters
A woman photographs a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore, California Image copyright Reuters

